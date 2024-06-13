Glasgow Rangers have enjoyed a busy start to the summer transfer window as they have already secured three additions for their playing squad.

Oscar Cortes has joined on a second loan deal from Lens, with an obligation to make it permanent next summer, Jefte has signed permanently from Fluminense, and Clinton Nsiala will officially join the club next month after his contract with AC Milan expires.

A fourth player could be about to walk through the door at Ibrox as well as the club are reportedly in pole position to sign Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich.

The Glasgow giants now have a central midfielder in their sights as they are interested in a swoop to sign a player from one of their Scottish Premiership rivals.

Rangers interest in Scottish dynamo

According to The Scottish Sun, Nils Koppen is lining up a deal to sign Scottish dynamo Connor Barron from Aberdeen during the summer window.

The report claims that the Light Blues are at the front of the queue of clubs looking to snap up the 21-year-old midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

His contract with the Dons expired at the end of last month and Rangers are now said to be ready to 'step up' their interest in the 5 foot 9 youngster to add him to their squad.

The Scottish Sun adds that Aberdeen would be due compensation from the Gers and that the two clubs would have to reach an agreement, whilst the Premiership side could rake in up to £500k if he makes a move down south or to Italy - where there has been interest in him.

Rangers could help attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell to flourish by securing a deal for the out-of-contract star over the coming weeks, due to his tenacity and athleticism in the middle of the park.

How Connor Barron could help Todd Cantwell

Having an energetic and impressive defensive-minded ace at the base of the midfield could free up the English wizard to stay higher and maintain a constant threat in attack, rather than being too worried about his defensive duties and dropping in to help the team.

Analyst John Walker described Barron as "relentless" and lauded his excellent pressing out of possession earlier this year, which speaks to his impressive work off the ball.

23/24 Premiership Connor Barron (Aberdeen) John Lundstram (Premiership) Appearances 29 34 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.6 2.5 Dribbled past per game 0.8 1.0 Duels won per game 3.7 3.9 Ground duel success rate 53% 49% Aerial duel success rate 68% 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, that was backed up by the Aberdeen star's performances on the pitch as he outperformed Rangers defensive midfielder John Lundstram, who has now left Ibrox on a free transfer, in a number of key metrics.

Barron could win a higher percentage of his duels in the middle of the park and be dribbled past fewer times by opposition players, which could cut out more attacks and lead to more transition opportunities for Rangers.

That could make him a dream for Cantwell as it would, therefore, provide the attacking midfielder with more security behind him and more attacks to showcase his quality.

The 26-year-old whiz produced seven goals and five assists in 30 Premiership matches this term but could have more chances to add to both of those tallies by having a defensive anchor behind him to mop up the ball and recycle it for the ex-Norwich ace to weave his magic at the top end of the pitch.

Koppen and Philippe Clement could, therefore, help Cantwell to flourish further in a Light Blues shirt by bringing Barron in to play in midfield behind the English talent.