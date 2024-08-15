Glasgow Rangers suffered yet more European heartache as the Ibrox side crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers with a whimper on Tuesday evening.

The 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Kyiv (3-1 on aggregate) means the Light Blues will be playing in the Europa League group stages for the third time in four seasons since winning the Premiership crown in 2021.

This is the level that the club currently belong at, especially following a shambolic summer which has seen a delay in building works at Ibrox, combined with some poor transfer business.

By losing in the qualifiers, the Gers will not receive the financial injection which is necessary to bring the best talent to the club.

Rangers' previous five European results Opponent Score Competition Dynamo Kiev (H) 2-0 loss Champions League qualifier Dynamo Kiev (A) 1-1 draw Champions League qualifier Benfica (H) 1-0 loss Europa League last 16 Benfica (A) 2-2 draw Europa League last 16 Real Betis (A) 3-2 win Europa League group stage

This means Philippe Clement will have to shop across the continent to find cheap talent in a bid to develop and sell them on for future profit.

Rangers' search for a striker

According to Africa Foot (via the Scottish Sun), the Light Blues are showing interest in striker Mahamadou Diarra, even going as far as considering a move for the player.

The report states that the Ibrox side have been in contact with his representatives regarding a possible move to Scotland as they are ready to pay around £1.7m to secure his services.

With reinforcements, certainly in the attacking department, required, Clement looks as though he could be close to signing the striker, who has a wonderful future in the game.

If a move goes through, could Diarra become the next Alfredo Morelos? As the Colombian also shone on the continent before making the move to Rangers at a young age.

Alfredo Morelos’ stats for Rangers

Aged just 21 at the time of his arrival, Morelos was not expected to showcase his abilities straight away, but his first season certainly proved a lot of the doubters wrong. This offered plenty of hope for the striker going forward.

Indeed, a tally of 18 goals from 43 appearances in his maiden season allowed him to build some momentum, standing him in good stead ahead of the 2018/19 campaign under new manager Steven Gerrard.

The Colombian scored 30 goals during Gerrard’s first term in charge, emerging as a key player as the Light Blues aimed to end Celtic’s dominance in Scotland.

Another 29 goals followed the year after, as Morelos was particularly devastating in Europe, looking like he would end up making the club a serious profit should he be sold in the future.

Alfredo Morelos' Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 48 12 7 2021/22 42 18 8 2020/21 44 17 13 2019/20 47 29 10 2018/19 48 30 12 2017/18 43 18 8 Via Transfermarkt

His final three seasons saw the striker score ‘only’ 47 times, compared to the 77 goals he netted during his first three years, with an injury in April 2022 ruling him out for a few months.

It may have ended in tears for Morelos, but by signing Diarra in the next few weeks, Clement could perhaps land his own version of the volatile Colombian gem.

Mahamadou Diarra’s season in numbers

The 20-year-old started his career off with Stade Malien in his homeland before Austrian side WSG Tirol came in for him last summer.

Across 22 Austrian Bundesliga matches throughout 2023/24, Diarra scored four goals and registered one assist, helping the club to avoid relegation to the second tier.

Among his teammates, Diarra ranked second for goals and assists (five) in the top flight, while also ranking second for shots per game (1.3) and fifth for successful dribbles per game (0.8) as he began to show flashes of his superb talent during the campaign.

While he may not have been as prolific as he would have wanted, Diarra did only start 17 league matches for Tirol. His potential is frightening, however, as he looks to work his way up the ladder and make a move to a bigger team.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson profiled the striker amid the recent links, saying: “Last season was his first in Europe so hard to be overly critical but needs to work on his finishing & composure.

“What he is, is quick, powerful and strong in the air. Interesting one.”

Being strong in the air and powerful were two of Morelos’ key traits during his spell at Ibrox, particularly in Europe, thus, Diarra could be the second coming of the former Rangers striker.

Not only that, but he could be an ideal striker to work with Vaclav Cerny, who looks like an astute signing already.

Why Diarra could be a dream signing for Cerny

Despite only joining on loan a few weeks ago, Cerny has made four appearances – with just one start – scoring once and grabbing an assist, demonstrating exactly what the club have been missing on the right flank.

The Czech star can deliver a deadly cross into the box and has a wonderful eye for goal, as evidenced by his curling effort against Motherwell at the weekend.

If he gets fit and can become a regular in the starting XI, the Gers have a superb winger at their disposal, no doubt about that.

Add in Diarra to the conversation and things could get interesting. As mentioned, the youngster may have only netted four times last season, indicating that he needs to improve on his finishing skills.

Some better service could present him with easier chances, however, as Cerny’s accurate deliveries in the box could see the wonderkid score bundles.

His assist for Cyriel Dessers’ goal against Dynamo Kyiv last week is perfect evidence of this, delivering an inch-perfect ball for the striker to slot home from just a few yards out.

While Diarra may not be ready for the bright lights straight away, Clement could build him up as the weeks go by, eventually turning him into a player who can make an impact whenever he is called upon.

A few new signings are desperately required, especially on the evidence of the second leg against the Ukrainian side.

How much will Clement have to spend? That is the key question and the next few weeks could be important indeed.