Glasgow Rangers could be set for a busy end to the summer transfer window as Philippe Clement looks to bolster his squad at Ibrox for the 2024/25 campaign.

Head of recruitment Nils Koppen has helped him to bring in Mohammed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, Robin Propper, Jefte, Liam Kelly, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Vaclav Cerny, and Hamza Igamane so far.

The Light Blues are reportedly trying to sign Sassuolo attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami, with talks ongoing over a potential season-long loan move.

Bajrami may not be the only addition to the forward line for the Gers before the end of the summer transfer window, though, as they have their eye on a Premier League talent.

Rangers eyeing Premier League youngster

According to The Fourth Official, via their YouTube channel, the Scottish Premiership side are lining up a late swoop to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Jeremy Sarmiento, who can play on either flank or as a number ten.

The report claims that they are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to snap up the Ecuador international before the window shuts, with other Premiership and English Championship sides also keen on him.

It states that there is a deal 'to be done' with the Premier League outfit for the young winger, which suggests that the Gers to have a chance to get this one over the line before Friday's deadline.

Scott Wright is reportedly set to sign for English League One side Birmingham City and Sarmiento could come in as a dream upgrade and replacement for the winger.

Why Rangers should sign Jeremy Sarmiento

With Wright seemingly on his way out of Ibrox this week, Clement needs to bolster his wide options and Sarmiento could come in as an excellent addition to the squad.

The £20k-per-week star scored for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Crawley on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup but has not worked his way into their frontline plans for the Premier League season, after spending last term on loan with West Brom and then Ipswich in the Championship.

At the age of 22, he could be an "exciting" - as described by journalist Josh Bunting - addition to the squad and an upgrade on Wright, based on their respective form at league level in the 2023/24 campaign.

2023/24 season Jeremy Sarmiento (Championship) Scott Wright (Premiership) Appearances 40 23 Starts 12 8 Goals 5 2 Assists 1 0 Big chances created 4 1 Dribbles completed per game 0.9 0.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Sarmiento only started four more goals but scored three more goals and produced four times as many 'big chances' for his teammates.

Wright has only scored six league goals for Rangers in the Premiership since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, which illustrates how little of a threat he provided in the final third.

Sarmiento, who has made 15 Premier League appearances for Brighton, is an exciting young talent who could develop and improve with increased game time, which means that he could grow as the season goes on at Ibrox.

Based on his form in limited starts in the Championship, though, he would already be an immediate upgrade on Wright on the flank for Rangers.