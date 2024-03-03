Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement enjoyed a relatively busy first transfer window in charge of the club with three new signings for his squad.

Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes, and Mohammed Diomande all came through the door during the January transfer window to bolster the Belgian head coach's options across the park.

All three players have already scored their first goals for the club in the Scottish Premiership and the manager will be hoping that they all play a big part in a successful end to the campaign, as the Gers fight to win the league title alongside domestic and European cups.

Despite the ongoing battle to win more silverware during the 2023/24 campaign, the Light Blues reportedly have one eye on the summer in regards to how they could further strengthen the quality of the team.

Latest Rangers transfer news

Head of recruitment Nils Koppen and Clement may look to make more signings over the summer to shape the squad as they see fit, and their plans appear to include another foray into the English market.

According to Mail Sport journalist Tom Collomosse, Rangers are one of the teams showing an interest in Coventry City playmaker Callum O'Hare.

The Scottish giants are one of a number of sides already lining up a potential swoop for the impressive attacking midfielder at the end of the season.

His contract with the Sky Blues is due to expire in the summer and, as it stands, he will be available on a free transfer, unless his current club can pin him down to an extension over the coming weeks and months.

Collomosse added that up to three teams from LaLiga were in attendance to watch the English magician in action against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Friday night.

The reporter also claimed that Rangers' Scottish rivals Celtic are monitoring his situation alongside the Light Blues, as they both eye up the former Aston Villa starlet.

It will not be easy for either side to win the race for his signature, though, as The Sun recently reported that Premier League teams Everton and Fulham have shown varying degrees of interest in him, whilst Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton - who reportedly bid for him in January - are also keen.

That report also claimed that O'Hare has 'snubbed' a new contract offer from Coventry, which suggests that he is set to be a free agent before the start of next season.

Rangers could, therefore, snap him up for nothing in the summer but they will need to convince him to potentially turn down a move to a Premier League, or LaLiga, side to make the move to Ibrox.

If they can do that, then the Scottish giants could secure their next version of Todd Cantwell, who was also snapped up from the second division down south.

Todd Cantwell's impressive Rangers statistics

The attacking midfielder was signed from Norwich City on a permanent deal in January of last year under Michael Beale, after his form in England had dropped off.

Cantwell won promotion to the Premier League twice with his hometown team and caught the eye with six goals and two assists in 37 Premier League matches during the 2019/20 campaign.

However, he failed to produce a single goal or assist in 18 Championship matches for the Canaries during the first half of the 2022/23 season before his move to Rangers.

The 26-year-old magician then hit the ground running at Ibrox with an impressive return of six goals, four assists, and five 'big chances' created in 15 starts in the Premiership under Beale.

Cantwell's attacking quality has been on display once again this season under Beale and Clement this season in the Scottish top-flight, as you can see in the table below.

23/24 Premiership Todd Cantwell Starts 17 Goals Five Assists Three Big chances created Four Dribbles completed per game 1.1 Sofascore rating 7.40 Stats via Sofascore

The right-footed gem, who is currently out injured, has made an impact in the final third as both a scorer and a creator of goals for Rangers throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

In total, Cantwell has scored 11 goals, created nine 'big chances', and registered seven assists in 32 Premiership starts for the club since his move to Ibrox, which is more than one goal contribution every other start on average.

The stats that show O'Hare could be Cantwell 2.0

O'Hare is another English attacking midfielder from the Championship who has the potential to be an excellent signing for Rangers if they snap him up ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 25-year-old whiz has been in impressive form for Coventry throughout the current Championship season, which suggests that he could have the quality to make the transition to Scottish football.

He missed a whopping 37 competitive matches from December 2022 to October 2023 with an ACL injury but has battled back to fitness and made a fantastic return to regular action for Mark Robins' side.

23/24 Championship Callum O'Hare Starts 14 Goals Six Assists Three Big chances created Four Dribbles completed per game 0.8 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Villa youngster has provided quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals for the English team, with nine goal contributions in just 14 starts in the Championship.

O'Hare currently ranks within the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers within the division for non-penalty goals (0.41) per 90, which shows that he has been one of the most prolific players in his position this season.

The talented gem also ranks within the top 4% of his positional peers for progressive passes (6.87) per 90 in the second tier, and the top 6% for passes attempted (48.71) per 90.

These statistics show that the Coventry star, who was hailed as "incredible" by Robins earlier this term, likes to impose himself on matches by getting on the ball and progressing the play for his side, to go along with his contributions as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

Therefore, Rangers could unearth their next version of Cantwell by signing the 25-year-old wizard, whose form in the Championship suggests that he could come in and make a similar impact at the top end of the pitch as an attacking midfielder or winger.