Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing an "excellent" 21-year-old gem to Ibrox in the summer transfer window, but rivals Celtic are one of the clubs providing competition.

Rangers transfer news

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of this season, the Gers may need a number of new signings at the end of the current campaign, in order to find another gear under Philippe Clement.

One player who has been backed to move to Ibrox this summer is West Ham utility man Ben Johnson, who can play in both defence and midfield. The Englishman will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires, being seen as their new version of Calvin Bassey.

Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba is another player who Rangers are thought to be eyeing up, with the 22-year-old appearing six times in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

There are also temporary deals that the Gers could look to make permanent at the end of the season as well, with Oscar Cortes one such figure. Injuries have limited his playing time since coming in during the January transfer window, but he appears to have done enough for the club to want to retain his services.

Rangers eyeing "excellent" Aberdeen gem

According to a new report from Football League World, Rangers are interested in signing Aberdeen youngster Connor Barron in the summer window, with the player out of contract this summer. The report says that Swansea City's interest "remains" - they have already had a £500,000 offer turned down in the past - but "Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are monitoring Barron".

Importantly, it goes on to add that "whilst they remain in dialogue over an extension, Barron will be free to talk to other clubs, and if he does depart, Aberdeen will only be entitled to training compensation should the academy graduate move on."

Barron may still be a young player learning his trade, but he has also already shown that he is an exciting talent who can hold his own in the Scottish Premiership, making three appearances in the competition this season and completing 88.2% of his passes, as well as appearing six times in the Conference League.

Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has also lauded him in the past, too, saying: "Personally I thought Connor Barron was the best player on the pitch on Saturday, to be honest. And he's out of contract in the summer. I'm not trying to prise him away from Aberdeen but I always feel they are the no-brainers that Celtic and Rangers should be looking for, especially when they're trying to get homegrown talent for their European squads. I thought he was excellent."

As Halliday alludes to, Barron would be available on a free transfer because his contract expires in the summer, and he could be viewed as a brilliant midfield option for the future.

Connor Barron's international stats Caps Scotland Under-21s 11 Scotland Under-17s 10 Scotland Under-16s 5

He has been capped 26 times for Scotland at youth team level, further highlighting his pedigree, and his age makes him an exciting long-term option for Clement. Whether the Gers can fight off competition from the likes of Celtic and Championship side Swansea remains to be seen.