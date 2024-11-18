Rangers are planning to upgrade on an "exceptional" player during the summer transfer window or even this winter, according to former top level football executive and scout Mick Brown.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend, as Philippe Clement continues to cling on to his job as manager. His side host Dundee United on Saturday afternoon, in what represents not only a must-win for the Belgian, but also the team in general, in terms of the title race.

When it comes to possible new signings, Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller has been linked with a move to Rangers, with rivals Celtic also believed to be battling to sign him.

The future of captain James Tavernier is a big talking point at the moment, with the 33-year-old far from his best this season, and also out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. Wrexham right-back Ryan Barnett has emerged as a reported option to replace the Englishman in the near future, having impressed for the League One side this season, registering five assists in 14 league appearances.

Rangers looking to replace club legend

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout Brown claimed that Rangers could look to offload Tavernier as soon as January, revealing he's heard the Gers are indeed shopping for replacements.

"I like Tavernier, but I don’t think he’s got long left. He’s scored tonnes of goals from them and he’s always reliable on penalties or free kicks, and in general play, he’s been very good for a number of years. But he’s not been performing to that level lately and they’ve started to ask questions. One of their usual strengths has turned into a bit of a weakness for them. So, from what I’m told, they’ve started looking at options to replace him.

"That could be in January if the funds become available because it’s an area they want to improve, but I think it’ll be more likely in the summer. They’re not really in a position to spend big money at the moment. He hasn’t got long left on his contract either, so if someone comes in for him, I’ve heard they’d be open to seeing him leave. I haven’t heard of any recent interest, but there was some in the summer that may well have lingered, so it’ll be an interesting one to watch what they decide to do."

Rangers have a huge decision to make with Tavernier, who has been a sensational performer over so many years, scoring 126 goals and registering 133 assists, all from right-back.

Clement has described his £30,000-a-week skipper as "exceptional", having become the highest-scoring defender in British football history, and selling him in January would be a risk, even though his form has been hit-and-miss in 2024/25 to date.

At 33, Tavernier's very best days are likely behind him, though, so a summer sale has to be considered, ensuring the Gers earn money for him next year, rather than losing him on a free transfer in 2026.