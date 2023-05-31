Glasgow Rangers have not submitted an official bid to bring Luis Palma to the Scottish Premiership, contrary to reports stating otherwise.

Who is Luis Palma?

Palma is a left-winger who currently plays his football with Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Super League having joined in January 2022, and to date, he’s clocked up a total of 47 appearances.

The Honduras international still has another three years to run on his contract with Apostolos Terzis’ side, but having excelled during his first 18 months, has emerged onto the radar of Michael Beale at Ibrox.

The Light Blues reportedly tabled a £2.6m offer to sign the 23-year-old in recent days which was swiftly rejected, and despite the same outlet suggesting that the Glasgow outfit are expected to revisit the deal with an improved bid in June, it turns out that might not be the case.

Are Rangers signing Palma?

According to Football Scotland, Rangers making any kind of proposal for Palma holds "no truth", with the claims emerging from his homeland simply wide of the mark.

The report adds that the Aris' forward, however, would be "interested" in joining having previously admitted that he'll be leaving his club and targeting a summer move to the United Kingdom. Speaking to Diez, he said:

“I like the Premier League and Scotland. Personally I have changed a lot as a person for the better. As a footballer I have changed a lot, thank God for giving me the opportunity to show what (talent) is in Honduras."

Should Rangers make an approach for Palma?

Rangers have recently confirmed the signing of Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, and whilst the rumours are supposedly fake about an offer being made for Palma, Beale may want to think twice about his decision and consider an approach because the attacker has had a remarkable season at Aris.

The La Ceiba native, who earns £3k-per-week, clocked up 21 goal contributions (13 goals and eight assists) in 36 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, form which saw him hailed as “brilliant” by Spanish agent Paulo Hernandez.

The Top Radical Sports LLC client, who found the back of the net more times than any other of his fellow teammates last term, would also provide the boss with wonderful versatility having operated in six different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in midfield, so he would be the perfect candidate to put pen to paper at Ibrox.