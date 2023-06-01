Glasgow Rangers ended their campaign without any trophies to show for their efforts as they were knocked out of every cup competition and finished second in the Scottish Premiership.

Head coach Michael Beale is now tasked with navigating the summer transfer window to end up with a squad that can compete for major honours next term.

Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling are both poised to join the Scottish giants on a free transfers from Norwich and Chelsea respectively but the club still need to replace Ryan Kent, whose contract at Ibrox expired this week.

Who could replace Ryan Kent at Rangers?

Beale could find his new version of the English attacker by securing a deal to sign talented Aris Thessaloniki attacker Luis Palma ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It was recently reported that the Light Blues have had an offer in the region of €3m (£2.6m) rejected by the Greek side, who are looking for a fee of €5m (£4.3m).

The versatile ace, who can play on the left flank and through the middle, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12 across 29 appearances in the Super League in 22/23 and contributed with 11 goals and missed one 'big chance'.

Palma also registered four assists and created 1.7 chances per game for his side as he showcased his ability to open up opposition defences for his teammates.

The wizard racked up 13 goals and eight assists in 36 outings in all competitions - a goal involvement every 1.72 clashes - and these statistics show that the dynamo has the quality to offer a big threat at the top end of the pitch, just as Kent did for Rangers.

During his time at Ibrox, the former Liverpool youngster scored 33 goals and assisted 57 in 218 matches in all competitions. This means that the Oldham-born gem averaged a direct goal contribution every 2.42 games for the Light Blues and Palma's form for Aris indicates that the Honduras international could surpass the Englishman's achievements.

The 23-year-old, who was hailed as a "huge player" by Aris boss Apostolos Terzis, has proven himself in the Greek top-flight and if he can translate that form over to Scotland then he could be Kent 2.0 for Beale by providing goals and assists from out wide on a regular basis.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the Honduras hotshot will be able to adapt to life in Scotland, but his impressive statistics in Greece indicate that it is a gamble worth taking for Rangers and Beale this summer.