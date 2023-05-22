Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale needs to be ruthless in the summer transfer window in order to build a squad capable of competing for trophies in 2023/24.

The Light Blues are going to end the current season without a single trophy to show for their efforts, despite former sporting director Ross Wilson splashing out on a plethora of new additions last summer.

Antonio Colak, Rabbi Matondo, Ridvan Yilmaz, Malik Tillman, and Tom Lawrence are just a few of the many signings the club made ahead of 2022/23 but they were not enough to push the club on.

Matondo, in particular, has endured a disappointing spell in Glasgow so far and has not proven himself to be a reliable forward option for Beale.

Who could replace Rabbi Matondo for Rangers?

It was recently reported that the Light Blues are eyeing a £4.4m swoop to sign Aris left-winger Luis Palma and the head coach must be ruthless to snap the attacker up as the ace could be a big upgrade on the current Gers wide man.

In the Scottish Premiership this season, the Welshman has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.75 across 17 appearances and contributed with zero goals and four assists.

The 22-year-old has created 0.9 chances per match for his teammates - ranking 13th in the squad - and completed 39% of his attempted dribbles and this does not suggest that the dud is particularly creative or efficient with his actions in possession.

He was recently handed a big opportunity to showcase his quality with a start against Celtic earlier this month but only managed five completed passes and zero chances created in 69 minutes on the pitch, as per Sofascore.

Palma, meanwhile, has been in terrific form in the Greek top-flight and his performances - averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.12 - this season indicate that he could offer far more than Matondo in the final third.

The Honduras international has plundered 11 goals and four assists in 29 Super League outings, which shows that the maestro could provide a far greater threat for the Gers as he has consistently produced quality in front of goal.

Palma has also averaged 1.4 key passes per game in the division - 0.5 more than Matondo - and could provide his potential Rangers teammates with more opportunities to score than their current Welsh teammate does.

The 23-year-old whiz, whose goal contributions this season have been hailed as "brilliant" by his agent Paulo Hernandez, has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer and creator and this is something that the ex-Schalke man has been unable to prove in the Premiership.

Therefore, Beale could land a big upgrade on Matondo by signing Palma in the summer and must work hard to secure the young magician's signature.