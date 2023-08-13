Glasgow Rangers have been busy throughout the summer transfer window as they have added nine new signings to bolster Michael Beale's squad.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues have brought in Leon Balogun, Sam Lammers, Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jose Cifuentes, and Jack Butland on permanent deals.

Forward Abdallah Sima has also joined on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion to strengthen the manager's arsenal.

This has come after the Scottish giants failed to secure a single piece of silverware under Giovanni van Bronckhorst or Beale during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the current Gers head coach is not satisfied with his current attacking options, despite a raft of arrivals in that area of the pitch, as he confirmed on Saturday that a player "like" former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is needed before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

Who could replace Kent at Rangers?

Beale could finally replace the English forward, who joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a free transfer earlier this summer, by securing a deal for Honduras international Luis Palma.

The Aris Thessaloniki attacker was linked with the Gers during the off-season and is reportedly available for a fee within the region of £4.5m, as he still has three years left to run on his current contract with the Greek outfit.

Palma is a versatile winger who can play out wide on the left or in central positions and his form in Greece suggests that he has the quality to be an excellent replacement for Kent, as well as a possible upgrade in terms of what he is able to offer as a goalscorer.

Last season, the former Light Blues star averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.06 across 29 Scottish Premiership outings and contributed with three goals and eight assists.

That came after the former Liverpool prospect produced two goals and eight assists over 26 top-flight matches for the club during the 2021/22 campaign, which shows that he maintained a similar level of form over his last two years in Scotland.

Palma, on the other hand, is coming off the back of an impressive season with Aris.

The 23-year-old magician averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12 over 29 league games and chipped in with 11 goals and four assists, whilst Fashion Sakala (12) was the only winger with more league goals for the Gers last term and he has since left the club.

This means that he was directly involved in four more goals than Kent and averaged a better Sofascore rating, which suggests that his general play was of a higher standard than the now-Fenerbahce man's.

Palma, who was praised for his “brilliant” goal contributions by agent Paulo Hernandez, has also started this season in fine form with two goals in three Europa Conference League qualifiers, which shows that the talented hotshot can also perform on the European stage - albeit he is yet to prove himself in the Champions League.

Therefore, Beale could finally replace Kent by signing the Honduras dynamo as his statistics for Aris suggest that the ability is there for him to offer a consistent threat as a scorer and creator of goals from a left wing position.