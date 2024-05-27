Glasgow Rangers ended their season with disappointment as they were beaten 1-0 in the final of the SFA Cup at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Light Blues had the chance to secure a domestic double of cups with a win in the final game of the 2023/24 campaign but failed to get one over their closest rivals.

Adam Idah's 90th minute goal, scoring on the rebound from Jack Butland's weak parry, was enough to secure the trophy for the Hoops and Philippe Clement must now turn his attention to the upcoming summer transfer window.

One player who must now be allowed to leave after the cup final is midfielder John Lundstram, who must have played his last game for the Belgian head coach.

John Lundstram's 1/10 cameo at Hampden

Rangers Review journalist Derek Clark awarded him a horrendous player rating of 1/10 for his small cameo, despite him coming on in the 94th minute - playing even fewer minutes than Scott Wright, who came on for Todd Cantwell in the 74th minute.

Despite being on the pitch for a matter of minutes, pundit Peter Grant described the central midfielder's lunge on Matt O'Riley as "shocking" and said that it was "shocking" that the referee allowed him to get away without a red card.

It was his first appearance for Rangers since being sent off for a dreadful challenge on Alistair Johnston against Celtic at Parkhead earlier this month, a game in which he also scored an own goal.

His potential red card tackle on O'Riley came shortly after he stopped a promising attack for Rangers by taking a heavy touch on the ball and being easily dispossessed by a Hoops player, which summed up his lethargic end to the campaign.

Why Rangers should allow John Lundstram to leave

Clement must now ensure that Lundstram has played his last game for the Gers by not attempting to renew his contract, which is due to expire this summer.

The midfielder has proven himself to be a liability in recent weeks, as shown by his own goal and red card against Celtic in the crucial Scottish Premiership derby clash earlier this month and his poor cameo in the cup final, and must be allowed to depart on a free transfer.

23/24 Premiership Nicolas Raskin John Lundstram Appearances 18 34 Pass accuracy 85% 89% Possession lost per game 8.2 11.0 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.7 2.5 Ground duel success rate 52% 49% Aerial duel success rate 59% 55% Dribbled past per game 0.8 1.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Nicolas Raskin, who started ahead of him at Hampden, has the potential to be an upgrade on the Englishman in the middle of the park.

The Belgian battler can win possession back more frequently, with a greater success rate in duels, whilst being dribbled past fewer times and giving the ball away less.

This could be the perfect time to ruthlessly ditch Lundstram, who turned 30 in February, with his contract expiring, as it would free up wages and a space in the squad for Clement and Nils Koppen to bring in their own signing to further shape the squad to their will.

Therefore, the 30-year-old dud must have played his final game for the Rangers with his 1/10 cameo at Hampden on Saturday, and should depart for nothing this summer.