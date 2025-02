A few weeks ago, Hamza Igamane was all the talk at Glasgow Rangers. Not only delivering on the European stage, with four goals across six games, but the youngster began to show his worth domestically.

Between December 4 and January 15, Igamane scored nine goals in the Premiership, including a brace against Motherwell to salvage a draw, before netting a wonderful hat trick against Hibernian, although more points were dropped by the Light Blues.