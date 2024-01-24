Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action tonight, three weeks following their last game in the top flight due to the winter break.

They travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian, and they were the opposition for Philippe Clement’s first game in charge of the Ibrox side back in October, which they went on to win 4-0.

A repeat of that scoreline tonight would be a perfect way for the club to resume their domestic campaign and really push Celtic over the coming months.

While the fixtures will be coming thick and fast, Clement still has eight days left to bring in another player or two to bolster his squad and this will be at the forefront of his mind.

Rangers are close to signing Mohamed Diomande

The Ibrox side secured a loan deal for Fabio Silva at the end of December and this move filled the supporters with plenty of anticipation that several more players would arrive in Glasgow.

The previous few weeks have been barren with regard to signings, yet the Gers made a breakthrough at the beginning of this week, and it now looks as though midfielder Mohamed Diomande is close to joining.

Related Rangers reach agreement to sign "aggressive" partner for Raskin Rangers have reached an agreement to sign a talented young midfielder

According to Rangers Review journalist Chris Jack, the FC Nordsjaelland gem is expected to arrive in Scotland today in order to finalise his £4.5m move from the Danish club and this is a big statement of intent by Clement, especially in January.

The manager has stated that he would not be “content or confident” for the second half of the campaign if he does not add to his squad before next Thursday. Could this suggest more signings are close?

Rangers’ search for a new left-back

One area that desperately needs to be addressed is the left side of defence, especially with Ridvan Yilmaz being linked with a move away and Borna Barisic’s contract expiring in the summer.

This suggests Clement will be looking to bring in another left-back before the window slams shut next week, and it looks as though he may have made a breakthrough.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, the Gers have made an approach to sign FC Twente defender Gijs Smal this month.

Players out of contract at the end of 2023/24 Year they joined Rangers Appearances John Lundstram 2021 131 Ryan Jack 2017 205 Kemar Roofe 2020 93 Borna Barisic 2018 225 Leon Balogun 2023 (second spell) 12 (second spell) Jon McLaughlin 2020 46 Via Transfermarkt

The Dutchman, like Barisic, has entered into the final few months of his current deal and, according to the report from the Netherlands, it does not look like he is about to sign an extension to stay at the club.

This may tempt Clement into luring Smal to Glasgow for a knockdown fee this month as he continues to build his squad for the challenges ahead, and it could turn out to be a solid signing, especially with his impressive performances for the Eredivisie clubs.

Not only that, but he could link up well with Rabbi Matondo down the left flank during the second half of the season and this could benefit Clement greatly.

Gijs Smal could link up with Rabbi Matondo

Normally, Abdallah Sima would be the first-choice left-winger, yet the on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion gem returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with an injury and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

This means Matondo will be called upon more often by Clement, and he has finally settled into life at Rangers following a difficult debut season.

Across 17 matches in all competitions, the Welsh winger has scored twice and registered three assists. Considering he has started just seven matches, this is a more than decent return and if given regular game time now due to Sima’s injury, he could thrive.

Smal has displayed his attacking qualities throughout his professional career, registering 47 goal contributions – 13 goals and 34 assists – in just 177 senior matches.

This works out as a goal involvement once every 3.7 matches, which is a wonderful ratio for a left-back.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Smal excelled from an attacking perspective, averaging 1.6 key passes per game while creating 16 big chances, and it certainly indicates that he is a major threat on the left flank.

His bursting runs into the attacking third could benefit Matondo and the duo would create a formidable partnership that would surely cause chaos to defences all over the country.

The stats that show why Gijs Smal would be a good signing for Rangers

These performances last season proved that he is an attack-minded full-back who is no stranger to bombing up and down the left flank and this could fit in well with Clement’s philosophy.

The 6 foot gem has missed 12 games due to a calf injury this term, but when he has played, the 26-year-old has been impressive.

Indeed, he currently ranks fifth among the squad for successful dribbles per game (0.7) along with ranking seventh for key passes per game (1.2), and while these stats are not as impressive as those from the 2022/23 season, it is clear his injury has disrupted any momentum.

Having started the previous nine league matches for Twente, it looks as though he is back fit and healthy and this will be good news for Clement.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson has praised the defender amid his recent links to the Glasgow side, paying particular attention to his qualities going forward.

He said: “Smal would provide quality deliveries from the left hand side while also being willing to actually run to the by line. He’s 5 years younger than Barisic and offers a bit more pace and aggression on that side.”

It looks as though the Dutchman is capable of replacing Barisic from an attacking perspective and this is certainly what Clement is after in his fullbacks.

A move for Smal makes perfect sense, especially being able to potentially bring him to the club for a minimal fee this month, giving him plenty of time to adapt.

Adding another signing or two alongside that of Diomande could give the Light Blues a big boost in their chances of securing another trophy or two during the second half of the season.

Will it be enough to see them reel in Celtic and be crowned champions? Only time will tell.