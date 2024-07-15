After losing out on the Scottish Premiership title last season, it is clear that Rangers will use the transfer window to bolster Philippe Clement's squad going into his first full campaign in charge at Ibrox.

Clement eager to improve his side during the transfer window

The latest news out of Ibrox has linked Rangers with moves for a number of new players. The most recent rumours have seen Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller touted for a transfer to Ibrox with Rangers sending scouts to watch the youngster in action during a pre-season match earlier this month.

Joining Miller on Rangers' list of potential targets is Nigeria international Bright Osayi-Samuel. The full-back is currently at Fenerbahce, however after being linked with a move to the Gers in 2023, the 26-year-old could finally make the move to Glasgow this summer.

Osayi-Samuel is seen as a potential replacement for James Tavernier who has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal to reunite with former boss Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. Whilst it is not yet seen whether the Rangers captain will leave this summer, the club are already readying potential replacements.

One deal that has already got over the line is the signing of Connor Barron. The 21-year-old midfielder arrived at Ibrox upon the expiration of his contract with Aberdeen where he established himself as a first-team player. After 50 appearances for Aberdeen, the midfielder is ready for a new challenge with Rangers.

With a deal for one midfielder already completed, it appears that Clement and co want to further improve this area of the pitch by bringing in another highly-rated central player.

Rangers make approach for new midfielder

As relayed by Ibrox News, the Italian press are claiming that Rangers have made an approach over signing Young Boys midfielder Cheikh Niasse. This development follows news that Italian outfit Udinese had also enquired about the 24-year-old suggesting a potential bidding war for the player's services.

Niasse is an in-demand man after standing out as one of Young Boys' most important players last season. The midfielder featured 41 times for his side in all competitions last term, including appearances in all six of Young Boys' outings in the Champions League. Whilst the Swiss champions failed to make it out of their group, it was still vital experience for the midfielder on Europe's biggest stage.

Despite Clement already adding the aforementioned Barron to his ranks this summer, it appears that the Rangers boss is still on the lookout for new midfielders, particularly after a move for Norwich's Kenny McLean fell through due to a failure to agree on personal terms.

Whilst Young Boys are seemingly yet to respond to Rangers' initial interest in Niasse, it is clear that the Ibrox outfit are looking at getting a potential deal for the player over the line. A proven winner on the domestic stage with no shortage of continental experience, Niasse could be a shrewd addition to Rangers' side going into next season.