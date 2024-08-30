Glasgow Rangers have identified their no.1 target for transfer deadline day as they look to round off a busy summer transfer window for Philippe Clement's side in strong fashion.

Rangers looking to end summer on a high

Ibrox chiefs have already welcomed eight new faces this summer, headed by Ousmane Diomande and centre-back Robin Propper, but there is still a desire to complete more business as they look to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title away from Celtic.

Rangers' Summer 2024 signings so far Player Fee (as per Transfermarkt) Ousmane Diomande €5m Robin Propper €3.2m Hamza Igamane €2.36m Jefte €800k Valcav Cerny Loan Connor Barron Free Liam Kelly Free Clinton Nsiala Free

Having dropped out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion to Dynamo Kyiv, there is less money available at Ibrox than might otherwise have been the case, and the club have already shelled out close to £10m including the loan fee required to bring winger Vaclav Cerny to Scotland, though a goal and an assist in just three outings suggests it has been money well spent.

Clement still expects more though. “I expect a busy week but more busy with incoming and a few outgoing," the Rangers boss revealed when asked about movement earlier in the week.

"I think the most important thing for every club is to get the right players in, to get the right quality. And everybody is in the club, I know, working really hard on that."

The Ibrox side have agreed a deal to sign defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo, according to reports in the Netherlands, with the move consisting of a loan move with an option to buy the player at the end of the campaign. Now, they are trying to use that same formula to pull off another deal before the window slams shut.

Rangers identify top priority signing

That comes as reports claim Rangers are trying to pull off a loan move to sign Nedim Bajrami, which would include an option to buy. According to The Daily Record, Bajrami is keen to move to Ibrox after suffering relegation from Serie A with Sassuolo last time out.

The midfielder still has three years left to run on his £24,000 a week deal with the Italian outfit, but has decided that a move to Scotland is his next target.

For their part, it is added that Rangers have made the Albanian their "top target" in the final hours of the transfer window, and are hoping that the loan-to-buy formula will prove tempting enough for Sassuolo to part ways with their midfielder.

Bajrami had started each of his side's first Serie B games, as well as starting in their Italian Cup win, but was an unused substitute for their most recent outing, which could suggest that a move could well be possible.

Should he arrive, the Albanian international could be another coup for the Glasgow giants and would round off a busy summer for Clement's side.