Rangers have now made contact with a 28-year-old international defender over a possible return to Ibrox this month, according to a reporter.

Rangers transfer news

This January transfer window could be a busy period for the Scottish side, as Philippe Clement will be desperate to add to his side as they look to close the gap to rivals Celtic in the league and qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Already there are plenty of rumours making the rounds, as the Gers are being linked with a move for striker Iqraam Rayners. The 29-year-old is being eyed by the Scottish side as he is seen as someone who can provide strong competition for Hamza Igamane. Rangers are also being linked with a move for Daruis Olaru, a midfielder who would add more goals and creativity to Clement’s side.

However, it is in defence that Rangers are struggling, as they are now in the midst of an injury crisis, as Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and James Tavernier have all been injured, and this has resulted in right-back Dujon Sterling filling in at centre-back in recent games. It has been reported that Rangers hold an interest in Manchester United defender Jonny Evans and Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley.

Evans and Hanley are not the only centre-backs on the Gers’ radar, as Nikola Katic is also of interest, and according to Keith Jackson, relayed by Ibrox News, Rangers have made contact with Katic over a possible return to the club this month.

Katic currently plays for the Swiss side FC Zurich, and he has done so since leaving Rangers in August 2022. The 28-year-old has rediscovered his best form and has become a key player for Zurich, as he’s become a regular starter and even been among the goals. The 6-cap Bosnia international is under contract at the Swiss side until the summer of 2026, but he could be set to quit the side this month.

Katic has been linked with a move to Rangers already, and now according to Jackson, Rangers have made contact with the defender behind the scenes, coming after his agent suggested a move back to Glasgow would be his preference, despite interest from England.

Katic joined Rangers back in 2018 under former manager Steven Gerrard and became a hero after scoring in an Old Firm derby, but his Rangers career came to a halt after he suffered an ACL injury.

Nikola Katic's Rangers record Apps 59 Goals 6 Assists 3

Jackson said on The Daily Record’s Hotline Live: “I believe there has been contact made; there have been some sort of discussions had behind the scenes.

“Rangers have been made aware that this deal is there to be done. I think it very much looks like Nikola Katic will be on the move, whether that be to Ibrox or to England or something over the course of the next few weeks”.