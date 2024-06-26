So far so good for Glasgow Rangers this summer. Not only has Philippe Clement recruited a few players prior to pre-season, but he has recruited well at Ibrox.

Jefte, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes are all aged 22 or under, and it looks like there will be more to come for Rangers in the next few weeks.

Striker Hamza Igamane appears to be close to a move, while players such as Callum O’Hare and Reuell Walters are other talented individuals who have been linked with a move north of the border to join Clement’s revolution.

This transfer strategy – one which sees the Gers manager forming the bulk of his squad with promising youngsters – may be a gamble, but it is one the 50-year-old has to take, otherwise he could end up like his predecessors.

Michael Beale and Giovanni van Bronckhorst both spent lavish sums of money on a host of players who failed to light up Ibrox. Both were sacked as a result after just ten and 12 months respectively.

Thankfully, the Belgian has taken a different route and there is a new name being linked with a move to the Scottish side…

Rangers make enquiry about former Premier League defender

The Light Blues are hardly blessed with a transfer war chest, which suggests Clement has to be smart about the signings he wishes to make ahead of the new season.

While some funds will be spent – depending on how much is raised via sales – plenty of his business will be loans or free transfers.

One name to have cropped up recently is Ryan Sessegnon, with Rangers reportedly looking at bringing the former Tottenham Hotspur gem to Scotland this summer.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, West Ham United have made contact with the player in a bid to keep him in England next season.

They aren’t the only ones who wish to sign Sessegnon, however, as Rangers are also mentioned as a club who have made an enquiry about whether he'd like to join.

Indeed, other sides such as Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Real Betis, Monza and Atalanta are showing plenty of interest, which suggests Clement will have plenty of competition to fend off.

Players to have joined Rangers for free since the summer of 2021 Player Previous club Year Dujon Sterling Chelsea 2023 Leon Balogun QPR 2023 Kieran Dowell Norwich City 2023 Jack Butland Crystal Palace 2023 John Souttar Hearts 2022 Tom Lawrence Derby County 2022 Fashion Sakala KV Oostende 2021 John Lundstram Sheffield United 2021 Nnamdi Ofoborh Bournemouth 2021 Via Transfermarkt

There is no doubting his talent, but the Englishman hasn’t exactly enjoyed the best of times recently due to suffering from a succession of injuries.

Ordinarily, Clement should avoid moves like this, especially as it seems to sum up the club’s transfer market over the previous few years.

In Sessegnon, however, Clement could potentially get the best out of him should he decide to move to the Gers.

What Ryan Sessegnon could offer Rangers

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene with Fulham during the 2016/17 campaign when he was just 16, making a total of 30 appearances, scoring seven times and grabbing four assists in the process.

After a couple of years in the Fulham first team, Sessegnon’s displays were certainly going a long way to helping him reach the very top of the game.

In 2018, he was even compared to Gareth Bale after his ability to burst down the left flank in order to cause havoc in the final third.

After 120 games for the Cottagers across just three seasons, which featured 25 goals and 18 assists, Spurs signed him for £25m, which was looked upon as somewhat of a bargain considering how much they could potentially sell him for down the line.

Slavisa Jokanovic, his former manager at Fulham, once dubbed Sessegnon as “special” but his spell in North London was anything but.

Indeed, over five years, he made only 57 appearances, scoring just three goals as injuries hit him hard.

If Clement can get him back to the sort of form he displayed for Fulham between 2016 and 2019, then he could be a wonderful signing, but it is a big if.

Not only that, but he could form a stunning partnership with Oscar Cortes down the left wing.

Oscar Cortes’ statistics for Rangers last season

The young Colombian signed on a six-month loan back in January from RC Lens in a bid to gain some regular game time after a tough start to life in France.

He made just four appearances for the Ligue 1 side, yet managed to score and grab an assist, showing massive potential.

During the early stages of his Ibrox spell, Cortes shone when called upon on the left flank, scoring once and chipping in with two assists before an injury against Kilmarnock in February ruled him out for the season.

In just six games, the 20-year-old created a big chance, averaged 1.2 key passes and 1.7 shots on goal per game, showing his attacking intent.

Now, imagine if a player like Sessegnon was playing just behind him, linking up with the Colombian winger down the left side of the pitch. The duo could cause havoc.

During his final season in the Championship for Fulham, Sessegnon registered six assists, created 11 big chances and averaged 1.2 key passes per game.

Adding in the fact he succeeded with 1.2 dribbles, it becomes clear that if Clement can bring him back to his best, the Englishman could be a superb signing.

It won't be easy, especially considering the problems the former Fulham gem has endured recently, but managing to secure his signature on a free transfer would allow the manager to keep his precious transfer funds for other targets.

There is no doubt he will demand a decent wage to swap England for Scotland, yet for the chance to win trophies and play in Europe, it could be a move that breathes new life into a career which has gone from promising to stagnant in a blink of an eye.

Much will depend on how much of a gamble Clement is preparing to take on Sessegnon. Plenty of players from down south have arrived at the club and struggled, failing to make much of an impact.

The 24-year-old could be different. That is if he can stay fit and healthy.