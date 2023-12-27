To say that Rangers are flying under Philippe Clement would be an understatement. The Gers have turned the tide in the Scottish Premiership title race and now look primed to overtake Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side, sitting five points adrift of their Old Firm rivals with two games in hand. The former AS Monaco boss could yet improve things even further in the January transfer window too in his first transfer window at Ibrox, which could all but seal the title.

With that said, reports suggest that the Scottish giants have already made their first move to sign one particular new striker for Clement in the January transfer window.

Rangers transfer news

Clement deserves even more credit for the job he's done when considering that he is yet to make his own mark on the current Rangers squad - the Belgian took over from Michael Beale with the Gers struggling to keep up with Celtic.

The thought of even competing for the Scottish Premiership seemed more of a fantasy, rather than something capable of becoming a reality. Yet, just months into Clement's tenure the Gers are now in with a serious chance to put an end to Celtic's dominance in Scotland, with one potential arrival helping that.

According to reports in the Netherlands, via Football Scotland, Rangers have made contact with Groningen to sign Kevin van Veen in the January transfer window. The forward previously spent time in Scotland with Motherwell, and Groningen sporting director Wouter Gudde made it clear the club would be willing to sell Van Veen, saying: "I talk to Kevin on the phone almost every day and if there is interest because he is not playing, we will listen. If another club makes a concrete offer and the solution is good, we will cooperate with his departure. In principle, of course, he is welcome to return to the club when we return to training on January 3 too."

"Terrific" Van Veen was impressive in Scotland

After six months to forget at Groningen, Van Veen could get a much-needed return to Scottish football with the side vying to win the title in the form of Rangers. Van Veen's stats at Aberdeen prove that he's capable of matching the level needed at Rangers, with 40 goals and nine assists in 80 games for Motherwell.

It's no surprise given the numbers that the forward was at the centre of praise whilst at the club, with Chris Lucketti saying, via the Scotsman: "Kevin was terrific. It was a real centre-forward's display and his two goals were different class.

"He's a real matchwinner and the free-kick he put in the top corner was special, but he's capable of that. He was probably unlucky not to get another one from a similar position in the second half. Kevin also scored with a great header from Connor Shields' superb cross, so you can see why the fans love him. He can go from strength to strength because he's getting the rewards for his exceptionally hard work on the training pitch and we're also reaping the benefits of that."