In a hectic summer transfer window, Rangers have now reportedly made their first move to sign a Premier League gem in a repeat of last season's deal for Abdallah Sima.

Rangers transfer news

Even with nine fresh faces to choose from, Philippe Clement couldn't guide his Rangers side to victory on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership campaign, with Hearts holding the Gers to a frustrating 1-1 draw. The Belgian will hope that, given time, his reinforcements will begin to make their mark in pursuit of finally dethroning Celtic once more. The latest to arrive in that pursuit is Robin Propper from FC Twente.

The central defender arrives fresh from captaining his former side and told Rangers' official website: “Rangers is a big club and it feels really good to be here. I was glad to hear about the club wanting to sign me. I always said I wanted to have a new adventure in another country and when a club like Rangers comes in for you it feels surreal.

“This club breathes football and you want to play your football here. I spoke to Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny and they only had nice things to say about the club. It’s nice to see some familiar faces. You hear about the Rangers fans and how it is here and I am really happy to be here.”

As an experienced player gets settled in, however, a future star could be on his way. According to Football Scotland, Rangers have contacted Chelsea to sign Leo Castledine on a season-long loan deal, with negotiations ongoing. The obstacle seemingly in the way of the deal as things stand is the Gers' desire to agree a loan with an option to buy; a desire that Chelsea do not match.

An attacking midfielder who made his senior debut for the Blues in last season's 6-1 thrashing of Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Castledine could now be thrown into consistent first-team action at Rangers.

"Strong" Castledine can replicate Sima's Premier League quality

As things stand, Sima is not set to complete a return to Rangers, be that on loan or in a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. Replicating the quality of such a player will be no easy task. After all, the winger managed 16 goals and two assists in all competitions for the Gers. But turning back to the Premier League for an alternative option is certainly the next best choice that those in Glasgow can make.

Castledine is far less experienced than Sima, of course, but with the ability to play as an attacking midfielder and on the right-hand side, he could yet emerge as a Sima replacement. The praise of former Chelsea U21's manager Mark Robinson suggests as much.

He told The Athletic: "It’s just his character really. It’s just the way he is. You knew he could handle it. Physically he is strong. He was standing out in his own age group so we just took him to give him a taste of the under-18 level early. As well as being a very good footballer, he has a tremendous attitude and he works very hard on his game too."