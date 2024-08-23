Rangers have just a week left to get all the transfer business wrapped up, and it appears as though they could be in the market for a new defender.

The Scottish side have made a positive start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, as they remain unbeaten in their opening two league games, but the club will have been disappointed to be knocked out of the Champions League so early on. However, Philippe Clement’s side have Europa League football to fall back on, and that will mean Rangers need a good enough squad to compete on multiple fronts.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers know that this 2024/25 season needs to be much better than last season, as the club were unable to get past Celtic and run them close to the league title. While they also fell short against their arch-rivals in the Scottish Cup final, Clement will be keen to put that right.

The Belgian has obviously felt that there was a need to freshen things up in the playing squad, as the club has let 10 players leave and added eight new players. Those arrivals have improved the club in different areas of the team, but it appears as though Rangers don’t want to stop there, as they eye more incomings.

Rangers' summer signings Signed from Mohamed Diomande Nordsjaelland Robin Propper Twente FC Hamza Igamane FAR Rabat Vaclav Cerny VfL Wolfsburg Jefte Fluminense Connor Barron Aberdeen Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan U20

The Scottish side are said to be interested in signing WSG Tirol striker Mahamadou Diarra in what remains of this transfer window, with them holding talks with the player’s representatives. As well as looking to sign Diarra, Rangers are also said to have Fiorentina winger Josip Brekalo on their transfer radar, with him expected to leave the Serie A side in this transfer window after falling out of favour.

The transfer reports don’t stop there for the former Scottish champions, as it has been reported by Football Insider, the Gers are also looking to sign promising young defender Sebastian Lochhead, but they face stiff competition from teams such as Wolves, Fulham, Burnley, and Norwich City. As well as looking to sign Lochhead, Rangers are also said to be looking at signing another young defender.

Rangers make a £6.5 million bid to sign Kaiky

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers have made a move to sign Almeria defender Kaiky. The Italian states that the Scottish side made an offer worth €750k loan plus Rangers then having the option to buy the Brazilian for €7 million, bringing a total package to £6.5 million.

As well as offering that, Clement’s side is also said to have included a 30% sell-on clause for the Spanish side, but that offer has already been rejected.

The 20-year-old joined Almeria in July 2022 from Brazilian side Santos, with the young defender playing 13 times in La Liga in his first season. He followed that up by playing 10 times for the club in all competitions in the first half of last season before joining Albacete on loan. Kaiky has returned to Almeria and featured in the club’s first game in La Liga 2. The Brazilian appears to be highly rated, and that can be shown by the fact that the 20-year-old already has a sponsorship deal with Nike.