Rangers are said to have made a move in a bid to bring a 35-cap international attacker to Ibrox, according to a recent report.

Philippe Clement’s side are now fully in the mix of their 2024/25 season, as the club has played two league games in the Scottish Premiership, picking up four points out of a possible six. However, there will be disappointment that instead of playing in the Champions League this season, Rangers will have to settle for Europa League football once again. But despite the early exit, the club will hope this can be a campaign of improvement as they bid to end Celtic’s reign at the top of the table.

Cyriel Dessers was close to Rangers exit

Rangers have been very busy over the course of this summer, with plenty of players arriving at the club and plenty of them leaving. The Scottish side have brought in several new players, whom Clement will hope can improve their chances of success this season.

It is likely that Clement and Rangers will be looking to improve the squad more rather than weaken it, but it has now been revealed that forward Cyriel Dessers has come close to leaving the Scottish side in this transfer window.

It has been reported by reporter Luca Bendoni that Rangers held talks with MLS side Atlanta United over a deal that would have seen Dessers join the club. Bendoni states that talks were over a deal worth $6 million (£4.6 million) for Dessers.

He claims that an agreement between the American side and Rangers was very close, but the deal eventually fell through, as the 29-year-old didn’t agree on the move to the MLS. The forward only joined the Scottish side last summer, but he made a big impact in his first campaign, as he scored 16 goals in 35 league appearances. He has continued his form in front of goal in this new season, despite his future coming under threat.

Cyriel Dessers's Rangers stats Apps 59 Goals 25 Assists 10 Stats as per Transfermarkt

But as news about Dessers emerges, Rangers could be about to enter the transfer market once again to improve their attacking options.

According to Viola News, relayed by Sport Witness, Serie A side Fiorentina have made Josip Brekalo available for transfer, and Rangers have the player on their radar. It is claimed that Brekalo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hajduk Split, is “far away” from Fiorentina in terms of their pecking order.

Despite Brekalo having opportunities in pre-season, he isn’t first choice under new manager Raffaele Palladino, and therefore, he is seemingly free to leave the club.

This report states that teams from the UK have made contact for Brekalo, with Rangers said to be one of those teams. It states that negotiations are still far from being completed, which indicates that an offer may not have been made from Rangers for the midfielder just yet. If Rangers are to sign Brekalo, who has scored just one goal in 29 appearances for the Italian club, then he could become a big earner at Ibrox, as the 35-cap Croatia international is said to earn £34,000-a-week already.