Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has made a host of early moves in the summer transfer window in an attempt to bolster his playing squad at Ibrox.

The Light Blues failed to win a single trophy during the 2022/23 campaign and the English head coach has reacted to that by bringing in five new signings so far.

Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers have all come through the door, whilst Cyriel Dessers is poised to become the sixth after the club reportedly agreed a deal with Serie B side Cremonese last week.

Lammers is one of the more interesting additions so far as the Dutch centre-forward has only scored five league goals since the start of the 2020/21 season, throughout spells in the Serie A and Bundesliga.

His recent struggles in front of goal are a cause for concern but Beale could unlock the former PSV starlet by bringing Malik Tillman back to Glasgow.

What's the latest on Malik Tillman's future?

It was reported last month that Bayern Munich are open to sending the American out on loan again next term and that the Light Blues are still in the race for his signature, although they could face competition from Premier League sides.

Securing a deal to sign the 21-year-old for a second spell at Ibrox would be a fantastic piece of business as Rangers would be snapping up an excellent player who could make a huge impact on his own, whilst also being able to help Lammers find his feet in the final third.

Tillman averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.09 across 28 Scottish Premiership appearances last season, which placed him eighth in the squad, and chipped in with ten goals to go along with four assists.

He also created an outstanding 12 'big chances' for his teammates, more than Todd Cantwell (five), Ryan Kent (nine), Rabbi Matondo (four), and Fashion Sakala (one) managed from wide positions.

This suggests that Tillman, who journalist Jonny McFarlane claimed has "telescopic limbs", possesses the ability to be Beale's main creative threat from midfield, meaning he could be perfect for Lammers, who has previously showcased his ability to be a lethal scorer.

The Dutch marksman averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 as he plundered 16 goals in 30 Eredivisie starts during the 2018/19 campaign, whilst the new Gers signing also scored 30 goals in 63 matches for PSV at U21 level.

No Rangers forward scored more than 14 Premiership goals last term and these statistics suggest that the potential is there for Lammers to be a prolific number nine for the club.

As such, Tillman's return could play a crucial role in his revival as the £13k-per-week talent has the creative ability to provide the striker with the chances he needs to find the back of the net on a regular basis again.