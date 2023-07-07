Glasgow Rangers officially completed their sixth signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday as they announced the arrival of Cyriel Dessers.

The Nigerian international has joined on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Italian side Cremonese to bolster Michael Beale's attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He follows Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, and Sam Lammers through the door at Ibrox, with the Light Blues wasting no time in attempting to improve their squad.

The Gers failed to win a single trophy last season and they will be hoping that their moves in the transfer market this summer allow them to compete for major silverware over the next 12 months.

Another player who has been linked with a move to Glasgow is Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Malik Tillman. He spent last term on loan from the German giants and it has been reported that Rangers remain in the race to land him on a second deal, although they face competition from Premier League teams.

How much will Malik Tillman cost?

The Light Blues would only need to cover his wages, which are reportedly £13k-per-week, alongside a possible loan fee if they were to sign the American international on another temporary deal.

Although, it has also been claimed that Bayern would demand at least £10m, which is twice the value of the option-to-buy the Gers previously had in their loan contract, in a permanent transfer for the exciting gem.

Beale must push for Rangers to sign Tillman again as the 21-year-old magician's exceptional performances in midfield could make Dessers better next season, with his creative quality out wide and in the middle of the park.

The former Cremonese ace scored six goals in 19 Serie A starts this season, while he only missed five 'big chances'. This suggests that the 28-year-old gem did not get quality service from his teammates, which prevented him from finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Dessers racked up an outstanding 19 goals in 16 starts for Feyenoord, along with 14 'big chances' missed, during the 2021/22 Eredivisie and Europa Conference League campaigns, whilst James Tavernier was Rangers' top league scorer with 16.

This shows that the Nigerian finisher is capable of being a prolific scorer when his colleagues are able to provide him with excellent opportunities in front of goal.

Therefore, Tillman could be perfect for him as the Bayern prospect was an excellent creator for the club last season. The 21-year-old wizard created a whopping 12 'big chances' on his own for his teammates in the Scottish Premiership, which was more than Fashion Sakala (seven), Todd Cantwell (five), and Ryan Kent (nine) managed.

This shows that the terrific youngster, who was lauded as "phenomenal" by John Lundstram, is an outstanding creative presence in midfield. He has the ability to open up opposition defences on a regular basis and this could allow Dessers to thrive in the box as the latest signing has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer with the right service.

Therefore, Beale must swoop to bring Tillman back to Ibrox as his return could make the former Genk centre-forward unplayable over the coming months.