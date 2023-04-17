Rangers have been urged not to sign Malik Tillman on a permanent deal this summer as he is "not worth" £5m, according to pundit Frank McAvennie.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Rangers will need to look at bringing in some new options in central midfield this summer, with the likes of Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis all currently set to leave at the end of the season, upon the expiration of their contracts.

The Gers are said to have scouted Olympiacos' In-Beom Hwang ahead of a potential summer swoop, while Darius Olaru of Steaua Bucharest is also "on the radar", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Not only will the Light Blues look to bring in some new reinforcements, but they are also tasked with signing Tillman, with it previously being reported Michael Beale is keen to snap up the Bayern Munich loanee for good. However, in an interview with Football Insider, McAvennie has now claimed that Rangers do not have the necessary funds to sign the attacking midfielder, and he is not worth the fee being quoted.

The pundit said: “I do not think Rangers have got £5m to spend on him. There will be discussions but they will not buy him. £5m is a lot and I do not think he is worth it.

“I think he is a talented player. If you spend that money in Scotland it has to be on a player that works his socks off all the time. Sometimes Tillman is a bit-part player. He can be outstanding for 20 minutes then you will not see him for the remainder of the 70 minutes.

“For me, he is not worth it. I think if they have got £5million it could be spent elsewhere.“

Should Rangers sign Malik Tillman?

It has been a fantastic first season at Ibrox for the 20-year-old, scoring ten goals and bagging four assists in 27 Scottish Premiership appearances, also displaying his versatility by playing on both wings and through the middle.

In some ways, McAvennie's concerns may have some truth in them, with Scottish international Leanne Crichton also branding the Nuremburg-born midfielder as "lazy", while claiming he "doesn't work hard enough" back in October.

However, the starlet is just 20-years-old, and his attacking output makes up for an occasional tendency not to give 100%, which is an aspect of his game that he has plenty of time to work on.

As such, Rangers should undoubtedly make Tillman's stay permanent if they are able to do so this summer, and his current goal return indicates he could go on to be one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership in a few years time.