Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement continued his unbeaten start to life in Scotland with a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Light Blues needed a stoppage-time penalty from James Tavernier, after Connor Goldson was pulled back in the box, to rescue a point away from Ibrox.

It meant that the Gers were unable to make the most of Celtic dropping two points on Saturday and they remain eight points behind their rivals, albeit with one game in hand.

Clement is unlikely to be pleased with the nature of the performance as a number of sloppy defensive mistakes could have seen the hosts comfortably in front during the first half and there was an alarming lack of quality forward play throughout the game.

Central defender Leon Balogun looked off the pace at times and struggled, particularly for the opening goal, but centre-forward Danilo was the real villain of the piece for the head coach.

Balogun's performance against Aberdeen in numbers

The Nigeria international was caught sleeping as a simple flick on through the middle of the pitch allowed Bojan Miovski to run through and slot the ball into the bottom corner with ease.

He should have been alert and across to cover behind Connor Goldson but was yards off the pace and that allowed the Dons forward with all the time and space that was needed to score.

That came shortly after Ester Sokler got in behind in a similar fashion only to be foiled by a terrific save from the feet of the excellent Jack Butland.

However, Balogun did win all seven of his duels on the ground and five of his ten aerial battles, to go along with two tackles and two interceptions, across the 90 minutes, which shows that it was not a completely dismal display.

Danilo's performance against Aberdeen in numbers

The Brazilian forward came into the match with three goals and three assists in his previous five appearances for the club in all competitions but was unable to carry on his impressive form.

Instead, the summer signing from Feyenoord struggled against the Dons and was a lightweight at the top end of the pitch throughout the game.

Danilo lost 70% (seven of his ten) physical duels, including three of six on the deck and all four of his contests in the air as the opposition's defenders were able to dominate him with relative ease.

The £26k-per-week centre-forward then failed to make the most of the opportunities that did come his way with one 'big chance' missed as the ex-Ajax man was unable to beat Kelle Roos from close range with a stabbed effort.

Along with that, the 24-year-old marksman did not create a single chance for his teammates from his 45 touches of the ball across 90 minutes on the pitch.

Therefore, Danilo was the real villain for the Light Blues with a disappointing display through the middle of the pitch as the spearhead of Clement's attack.

Balogun, at least, made a number of important defensive interventions to make up for his early mistake for the goal but Danilo did not offer much in or out of possession for the Scottish giants.