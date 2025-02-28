Incoming Rangers owners 49ers Enterprises are believed to have a "dream appointment" as Philippe Clement's long-term successor, according to a new update.

Rangers plotting permanent managers after Ferguson

The Gers have started life under interim boss Barry Ferguson in positive fashion, with the former Ibrox favourite a popular appointment earlier this week, following the unsurprising sacking of Clement last weekend.

It proved to be a memorable first game in charge for Ferguson, with Rangers overcoming a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2 away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening, thanks to Vaclav Cerny's opener, a Cyriel Dessers double and a Nedim Bajrami strike.

It would be a surprise if the 47-year-old remained in charge of the Gers beyond the end of the season, though, with a more proven manager needed to come in, in order to narrow the gulf between themselves and rivals Celtic, heralding the start of an exciting new era at the club in the process.

A host of names have been mentioned in recent days, including Kevin Muscat, Ashley Cole and Derek McInnes, but it looks like another name is at the top of Rangers' wishlist, following a fresh update.

49ers have "dream appointment" at Rangers

According to a new report from Football Insider, 49ers see Steven Gerrard as the "dream appointment" to come in as Rangers' next permanent manager this summer. The Gers' next owners will have a major say as to who Clement's long-term replacement at Ibrox will be, and they want to bring the 44-year-old back to the club at the end of the season.