An impressive young manager has already been identified as a potential Rangers manager after Philippe Clement, according to a new update.

Philippe Clement thriving as Rangers manager

The Gers are in the midst of a highly impressive season currently, but it is one that looked bleak earlier in the campaign when the doomed reign of Michael Beale was in full swing. Since Clement replaced the Englishman in the Ibrox hot seat back in October, however, their fortunes have changed for the better, and there is now the prospect of multiple trophies being won.

Philippe Clement's managerial career Matches Points per game Rangers 31 2.55 Monaco 73 1.73 Club Brugge 127 1.96 Genk 82 1.96 Waasland-Beveren 22 1.41

They have already lifted the Scottish League Cup, following a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in the final, they lead Celtic by two points at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are still in the Scottish Cup. There is also the chance of going deep in the Europa League, ahead of Thursday's last-16 second leg clash with Benfica at Ibrox, having drawn 2-2 in Portugal last week.

This all highlights what an excellent job Clement is doing, and the fact that he is contracted at Rangers until the summer of 2027 suggests that he isn't going anywhere for a while. That being said, it looks as though there is already potential long-term planning in place when it comes to his successor.

Rangers have possible Philippe Clement replacement lined up

According to a new update from Football Insider, Steven Naismith is seen as a possible future Rangers boss, being considered a candidate to eventually replace Clement at Ibrox.

It is claimed that the 37-year-old is "admired in Scotland and is considered to be a future Rangers manager", having "attracted interest from several clubs". He famously spent five years as a Gers player, winning three league titles, two league cups and one Scottish Cup.

Rangers are of course happy with Clement but "view Naismith as a future manager once he gains more experience".

Naismith is an impressive young manager currently, doing an excellent job with Hearts since taking charge back in September, guiding them to third place in the Scottish Premiership table, as things stand. He recently masterminded a 2-0 win at home to Celtic, which was a huge boost for Rangers in the title race.

It would be a big surprise if those high up at Ibrox were even considering disposing of Clement any time soon, however, with the Belgian thriving in charge and also being hailed by Scott Wright, who felt a training camp abroad worked wonders earlier in the campaign:

"The break in La Manga has been great for us. It was absolutely critical for us, to be honest. He has been able to implement more of his ideas and a bit of his style and you can see that on the pitch, the things he wanted to change."

If Naismith continues to impress in management, however, he has every right to be considered a possible replacement for Clement further down the line, with his Ibrox ties meaning he already knows the club inside out from his playing days.