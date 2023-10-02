Michael Beale has been relieved of his duties as Rangers manager and one exciting candidate has already emerged as a potential successor, but there are conflicting reports flying around on Monday.

Did Michael Beale deserve to be sacked?

On Sunday evening, it was confirmed that Beale had been sacked as Gers boss, with Saturday's 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership proving to be the final straw.

It was a loss that leaves Rangers sitting third in the table and already seven points adrift of rivals Celtc in the title race, and those high up at the club clearly felt that the Englishman had taken his side as far as he could.

Beale lasted just ten months in charge at Ibrox, and while managers are often not given enough time to prove themselves in the modern game, it did increasingly feel as though he was out of his depth at this level, considering he is still a relatively unproven individual, given his age and inexperience with big clubs.

Attention now turns to potential replacement for the 43-year-old and one high-profile name has already emerged.

Who's going to replace Beale?

According to Football Insider, former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is being eyed up as Beale's replacement and an approach has already been made:

"Rangers have not given up hope of luring Graham Potter as they set their sights on an A-list manager who has can develop players and build a winning team, sources have told Football Insider. The former Chelsea and Brighton boss, 48, is the top target for the Ibrox giants as they explore potential replacements for Michael Beale."

However, reports elsewhere have then suggested Ibrox chiefs are set to fail almost immediately in pursuit of their "top target", with The Daily Record claiming Potter isn't interested, so it will be interesting to see which side of the story comes to fruition.

Potter's reputation may have been hit a little after a disappointing spell as Chelsea manager, but in truth, that job is a poisoned chalice at the moment, as Mauricio Pochettino is proving currently at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman should be judged more for the superb job he did at Brighton, guiding them to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League in 2021/22, not to mention being hailed as "outstanding" by legendary Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who knows a thing or two about what makes a top manager.

Potter is also represented by the same agent as Rangers man Danilo, which could aid talks between him and the club, given their relationship with the agency has sorted deals in the past, but as The Record report, he does still appear to be weighing up his options and not rushing back into management.

If he can be convinced the Gers are the best option for him, though, the Scottish giants would be acquiring the services of a talented individual who should only continue to grow as the years pass. It would be an ambitious and eye catching appointment.