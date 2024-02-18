Rangers star Todd Cantwell has been described as his side's "best player at the moment" by journalist Joshua Barrie, following a strong performance against St Johnstone.

Rangers go top of Scottish Premiership

The Gers had a huge incentive going into Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash, knowing that a win would send them top of the table over Celtic, in what continues to be a fascinating title battle between the two rivals. The first half may have been a scrappy contest, but Philippe Clement's side found themselves 1-0 up at half-time, thanks to an excellent strike from recent signing Mohamed Diomande - his first goal for the club - easing the nerves of the travelling Rangers supporters.

At 1-0, the game still felt in a precarious position, given the narrow nature of the lead, but James Tavernier buried a penalty in the second half to put his side in complete control, following a VAR check for a foul on Dujon Sterling that initially wasn't given.

Tavernier was then on-hand to complete the scoring with another spot-kick late in the day, once again dispatching a ruthless finish, this time into the top corner. It was a great day for Clement and his players, and fans will be dreaming of something special happening this season.

Numerous players stood out for the visitors, but one individual was singled out for his impact.

Journalist lauds Todd Cantwell v St Johnstone

Taking to X, Barrie heaped praised on Cantwell after an excellent performance in Rangers' win over St Johnstone, saying he is their "best player" currently.

"Cantwell off, Lawrence on. Think Cantwell again has a shout as his side's best player at the moment in a game without tons of quality. Always showing for the ball, won countless fouls and ran hard off the ball."

Cantwell is fully deserving of the plaudits coming his way at the moment, with the Englishman having a real impact with his quality and work ethic in Rangers' midfield.

His tenacity was outlined with a tally of 10 duel wins out of 12 against St Johnstone. He also won two tackles and made one interception, on what was an excellent afternoon for him before being substituted, although it was a deserved breather after being fouled a whopping six times by the hosts, showing what a nuisance he was.

With each passing week, the more Cantwell's influence appears to grow, having arrived from Norwich City last year, and he is going to be such an important player for the Gers in the title race, in what threatens to be a nerve-shredding final few months of the season.

This win has really cranked up the pressure on Celtic, who had a healthy lead at the top of the table earlier in the campaign, and there is no doubt that Rangers are the team with the momentum currently.