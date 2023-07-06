Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale was dealt a blow at the end of last season as centre-forward Alfredo Morelos left the club upon the expiry of his contract at Ibrox.

The Colombian was a prolific scorer for the side over the years and enjoyed an incredible spell in Scotland as he plundered 124 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions.

His exit left the Light Blues with a hole to fill at the top end of the pitch and they have done exactly that by signing Sam Lammers on a permanent deal from Atalanta, while 28-year-old striker Cyriel Dessers is on the verge of joining from Cremonese for £4.5m.

However, the Nigerian's pending arrival would mean that Beale would have five senior number nine options who are all aged between 26 and 30.

This suggests that the Gers could benefit from signing a younger striker with the potential to develop over time.

They could sign a forward in his early 20s in the hope that he is able to learn from the likes of Dessers and Lammers before working his way into becoming a first-team regular further down the line.

HNK Rijeka starlet Matija Frigan, who is valued at £5.2m, fits that particular bill having been linked with a move to the Scottish giants this summer and he could come in as the dream heir to Antonio Colak.

How did Matija Frigan perform last season?

The 20-year-old marksman made his senior breakthrough with Rijeka and caught the eye with his impressive performances through the middle of the pitch.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Croatia U21 international plundered 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for his club, including 14 in 27 league outings. This means that he averaged a goal more than once every two matches in the SuperSport HNL, while maintaining an average of a strike just over once every two games in total.

To put those numbers into context, his compatriot in Colak found the back of the net 18 times in 38 clashes for Rangers after his move from Greek giants PAOK last summer, with 13 of those coming in 24 Scottish Premiership matches.

The Croatian international scored once every 2.1 outings for the Light Blues as he proved himself to be a reliable scorer during his debut campaign in the country.

These statistics suggest that the 20-year-old target has the goalscoring instincts and consistency to replicate Colak's success in front of goal.

The former Malmo finisher turns 30 in September and Beale could bring Frigan to Ibrox with the intention of replacing him either this summer or in the years to come.

The Rijeka star does not turn 21 until next year and would arrive as a player with potential, rather than an experience option who would be expected to hit the ground running. Although, his goalscoring record last season indicates that the quality is there for him to be a good option for the manager in the short-term as well.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig previously hailed the striker as "complete" while he also rated his potential at 8/10, suggesting that the exciting youngster has shown enough in his home country to be a highly-rated young talent.

Frigan could, therefore, be an excellent long-term signing for Rangers and one that would provide Beale with a dream heir to Colak.