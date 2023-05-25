Glasgow Rangers have made contact to enquire about a potential summer deal for HNK Rijeka striker Matija Frigan, according to reports.

Who is Matija Frigan?

Frigan is a Croatian centre-forward and academy graduate of his homeland outfit having worked his way up through the various youth ranks, alongside a couple of loan spells, to get promoted to Sergej Jakirovic’s first-team last summer, making 31 senior appearances in his debut campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

The Croatia U21 international still has another two years remaining on his contract at the Rujevica Stadion, but the club’s manager recently publicly admitted that they are resigned to losing the 20-year-old during the upcoming window as a result of his impressive performances - and he could be on his way to link up with Michael Beale in the Scottish Premiership. As quoted by Croatian outlet Hr (via Rangers News), he said:

“As far as Frigan is concerned, I think it’s just a matter of the technique of realising the transfer, because we already have a lot of offers and there will be more. He’s playing too well for it to go under the radar and we are already looking for new solutions.”

Are Rangers signing Frigan?

According to Football Insider, Rangers have "enquired" about the possibility of signing Frigan ahead of the 2023/24 term. The HNK Rijeka striker has been placed on a "shortlist" of options for Beale as he looks to bolster his attacking department in the final third. Should the €850k-valued (£739k) prospect put pen to paper, it's believed that he would be "one of multiple" fresh faces up top moving to Ibrox.

Rangers have confirmed that Alfredo Morelos will be leaving as a free agent at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract so Beale is in the market to find a suitable replacement, and having been hailed a “complete” centre-forward by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Frigan would be the perfect candidate to take his place in Glasgow.

The 2020/21 Europa League participant, who is naturally left-footed, has made a wonderful impression during his opening season for Rijeka, clocking up 17 goal contributions (14 goals and three assists) in 26 league appearances, not to mention that he’s also recorded a total of 72 shots since the start of the term, which is higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBref.

Frigan would also add welcome versatility to the Light Blues team having operated in attacking midfield and out wide on the right wing alongside his natural striker role since bursting onto the professional scene, and while still at such a young age, he would be an extremely promising signing for the long-term future of the Gers.