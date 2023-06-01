Glasgow Rangers have been told that they have to pay £5.2m to bring Matija Frigan to Ibrox, according to reports.

Are Rangers signing Matija Frigan?

The HNK Rijeka striker is an academy graduate of his club having worked his way up through the youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team last summer, as per Transfermarkt, where he’s since gone on to make 32 senior appearances to date, and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed by Michael Beale.

Back in May, Football Insider reported that the Light Blues had made an approach for the 20-year-old to ask about his availability, and despite a move yet failing to come to fruition, it appears that his manager is worried that he will leave during the upcoming window.

Sergej Jakirovic recently publicly admitted that he is resigned to losing the Croatian and has already started looking for suitable replacements should his prized asset depart, and the Glasgow outfit have now discovered the exact fee that it will take to prise their target away.

According to Football Insider once again, HNK Rijeka have set Frigan’s price tag at £5.2m. Rangers did indeed make an “enquiry” last month, but it’s firmly stated that there has not yet been any kind of “official bid” placed.

Dinamo Zagreb had been in “talks” regarding a deal, but they have since “stalled”, meaning that he’s open to looking elsewhere. Beale has placed the striker on a “shortlist” of options after confirming that he wants to bolster his attacking ranks over the summer.

Where could Frigan fit in at Rangers?

Rangers have confirmed the departure of Alfredo Morelos, so they will be in need of a new centre-forward replacement, and considering the outstanding season he had in 2022/23, Frigan could be the perfect successor.

The Puma-sponsored ace, who is naturally left-footed, clocked up an impressive 17 goal contributions (14 goals and three assists) in 27 SuperSport appearances last season, recording a total of 75 shots which was higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef.

The GreenField client is also a versatile operator having played out wide on the right wing and even in attacking midfield alongside his natural role down the centre since the start of his career, so he could be a great option for the manager to have at his disposal.

Finally, Frigan has been likened to Lazio and Italy legend Ciro Immobile by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and if he possesses the same qualities as the footballing veteran, Rangers are in luck securing a player of his calibre.