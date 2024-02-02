Glasgow Rangers will hope that the signings they made during the winter window are enough to lead them to more glory during the remaining months of the 2023/24 campaign.

Philippe Clement could yet rue missing out on several players, however, especially a striker who had been discussed plenty during the window…

Shankland move never happens

Lawrence Shankland was the name that was on most people's lips throughout the transfer window, but it appears Clement did not show much interest in bringing him to Glasgow in the first place.

There is no doubt the 28-year-old would have scored plenty in this Rangers side, especially with the creative talent that would have generated plenty of chances, but it looks as though it was not to be.

Clement will still be able to call upon the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Fabio Silva and potentially Kemar Roofe (if he can even return to full fitness) as they look to battle Celtic for the Premiership crown.

The Belgian may also be able to call on some youth talent should things get desperate, and he could even have a bigger talent than the current Hearts forward in his ranks – with Zak Lovelace making waves since joining in 2022.

Zak Lovelace could be the next big thing at Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst looked like he pulled off a wonderful move when he secured the signature of Lovelace during the summer of 2022.

This was a player who had become the second-youngest debutant in Millwall’s history in December 2021, coming off the bench against Coventry to feature for the club.

During his first season in Glasgow, Lovelace was a hit for the B team, scoring 18 goals and registering ten assists as he proved he could emerge as a future first-team gem.

Van Bronckhorst actually gave him his senior bow not long after he joined, with the Englishman enjoying a cameo against Queen of the South in the League Cup.

Michael Beale gave him another outing during the final Old Firm match of the season in a 3-0 win over Celtic and following an injury crisis during the opening few months of the current campaign, interim manager Steven Davis started him against St Mirren.

The youngster looked threatening in the opening exchanges before he went down with a hamstring problem and has not been available since.

Former sporting director Ross Wilson hailed Lovelace as an “exciting young player” when he joined, but the injury came at a time when he could have made a solid impression in the first team.

The 18-year-old is a sensational talent and one that should have a big future at Ibrox if he can regain full fitness and prove his worth to Clement.

Perhaps he might be an even bigger talent than Shankland and the sooner he returns from injury, the greater chance he will have of breaking back into the senior setup under the new regime.

Missing out on a striker during the winter window may come back to haunt the club, but the future looks bright indeed.