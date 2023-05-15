Glasgow Rangers may not have enjoyed the best of seasons, however, a 3-0 Old Firm win last weekend will ensure Michael Beale gets some breathing room ahead of what is looking like an extremely busy summer.

The overall team performance against Celtic was excellent, with Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala all getting on the scoresheet in a surprising 3-0 win, while captain James Tavernier led by example in what was a victory which will surely have boosted their confidence.

Tavernier was a menace up and down the right-hand side, making three key passes, taking 64 touches and winning four out of his seven ground duels, taking the game to the Celtic defence when required.

Having scored his 99th and 100th Rangers goals against the same opposition last month, he couldn’t add to this tally in the last Old Firm tie of the season, but it is evident that he remains a key figure heading into 2023/24.

The Englishman will turn 32 in October, and he may only have a year or two left at the very top of the game. The question for Beale is, who could replace him?

Who could replace James Tavernier at Rangers?

Devine has already tasted first-team action for the club, making his debut under Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the tail end of last season against Dundee United, before enjoying a first start against Hearts.

The youngster enjoyed loan spells at Partick Thistle and Brechin City which allowed him to gain some much-needed senior experience with Thistle boss Ian McColl dubbing Devine “highly rated” upon joining the Jags in 2021.

He made the matchday squad for all the Ibrox side's Champions League matches without seeing a minute of action, yet the experience could be vital in his development and under Beale, the 20-year-old deputised at left back in three matches before Christmas due to an injury crisis.

Across these three matches, he averaged a solid rating of 7/10 as per Sofascore and this was encouraging.

He didn’t score or assist, yet his attacking qualities were on display as the starlet succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, made 1.2 key passes and created two big chances, suggesting he has a similar attacking intent to that of Tavernier.

Goals and assists will surely come with maturity and further game time.

The future is bright for Devine, and he should gain some more opportunities next season under Beale, who could potentially save millions in the transfer market by sticking with him once Tavernier either moves on or hangs up his boots.