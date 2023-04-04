Time waits for no man and even Glasgow Rangers’ 41-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor can't fight the impending fact that his career is close to coming to an end, with this season likely to be his final one at Ibrox.

From making his debut against Forfar as a fresh-faced 20-year-old back in a Scottish Cup tie in February 2002, to turning out for the 500th time against Dundee United recently, it has been a remarkable journey filled with many highs and a few lows along the way.

The last few seasons however have seen the Scot make a few mistakes in the Rangers goal, with high-profile errors against Hearts and Ross County last term contributing to vital points dropped in the chase for Premiership glory, and having conceded 41 goals from 21 matches this season, it's time for him to finally bow out.

Journalist Josh Bunting described him as a “legend” and his place in the history books is secure, but someone else has to take over next season.

The question on Michael Beale’s mind now is who can come in and replace him? The club will likely spend money in the summer on a quality replacement, yet there may be a youngster in the academy who could forge their way into his plans in the future – Jacob Pazikas.

Who is Jacob Pazikas?

The 6 foot 4 sensation has impressed for the B side so far this term, making 15 appearances across the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League, and he was particularly impressive against Liverpool in the latter competition, despite losing 4-1.

In the match report from the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle stated that Pazikas was ‘busy’ in the Gers goal while Pazikas’ ‘heriocs’ were key to preventing the tie from eventually becoming a rout. Indeed, performances like this will surely have given him a confidence boost.

Beale will have been keeping an eye on the talent emerging through the academy since joining in November and many of the players he will be familiar with during his time at the club under Steven Gerrard.

The young keeper has already made nine appearances for the Scotland U17 side and this experience will also stand him in good stead ahead of bigger challenges, such as making the next step by moving up to U19 level and staking a claim there.

Having recently signed a new and improved deal at the Light Blues until 2025, it’s evident that the club have high hopes for him.

The youngster may not be a direct replacement for McGregor, but the next few years could be an interesting period for the youngster, and he will have high hopes of becoming the next Ibrox star between the posts.