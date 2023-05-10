Glasgow Rangers could be set for the biggest squad rebuild in years this summer, as Michael Beale aims to ship out the deadwood and underperformers that have contributed to a poor season.

There are seven first team players out of contract come the end of 2022/2023 and moving them on could free up some funds which could go towards potential new signings as Beale will look to assert his own authority on the squad.

One of those who is set to leave as it stands is Allan McGregor. The ‘keeper has played over 500 times for the club and has entered legend status, even being voted into the club’s Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Aged 41, it is time for the Ibrox side to move him on, and although he has been an excellent stalwart for the club, the previous few years haven’t been his finest and Beale must turn towards someone else to take on the mantle as the number one next term.

Robby McCrorie could be in with an excellent chance, however there is a youngster who is shining out on loan that could emerge as the next McGregor if he is nurtured correctly – Jay Hogarth.

Who is Rangers’ Jay Hogarth?

The 19-year-old is looking to follow in McGregor’s footsteps by gaining plenty as much experience out on loan during his formative years as he can.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at Dunfermline which prepared him for the rigours of senior football and Hogarth has certainly impressed at Alloa Athletic this term.

Across 40 matches in all competitions for the Wasps, he has conceded 53 goals while keeping 11 clean sheets (all in the league) and the club have secured a playoff spot thanks to these wonderful performances.

Alloa boss Brian Rice praised Hogarth a few months ago, saying: “Jay has done brilliantly for us this season and has only missed one game.”

And it looks as though he has thrived at this level, gaining plenty of game time and could be set to take the next step up in 2023/2024.

The ‘keeper has also made progress through the youth groups at international level too, being called up for the Scotland U16s, U17s and U19s, although he has yet to make an appearance and the player has even been included in the Rangers’ matchday squad on several occasions, most notably for the tie against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League, underlining how talented he is.

The youngster still has a long way to go, but if he continues this rich vein of form, there is no doubt the Gers may have another McGregor on their hands.