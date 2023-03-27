Michael Beale’s revolution at Glasgow Rangers has gone rather well, minus the League Cup final defeat, yet there are plenty of positives to take from his opening four months.

The Ibrox side are undefeated in the Premiership under the Englishman and reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals, while business in the January transfer market was good.

Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell joined the Gers, and they already appear to be reviving a stagnating midfield. This will be crucial ahead of next season, yet there are plenty of other areas that need improvement across the first team.

Signing a new goalkeeper must be Beale’s main priority and with the club linked with Angus Gunn according to the Scottish Sun earlier this year, the manager must act swiftly in order to secure his signature and he could ditch both Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin in the process.

Will Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin leave Rangers this summer?

It certainly seems like a possibility, more so McGregor than his Scottish counterpart, but both haven’t exactly been in the best of form this term.

The 41-year-old has conceded 41 goals in 30 matches, keeping just nine clean sheets in that time, while McLaughlin has conceded 18 goals in 16 games, keeping only eight clean sheets and it's evident that change is needed in this position going forward.

The duo earn a combined wage of £14.6k-per-week and staging a major clearout will free up the budget in order to sign a player such as Gunn this summer, while also promoting Robby McCrorie to back up, giving him a chance to make more appearances for the club.

This season, Gunn has been extremely impressive for Norwich City in the Championship, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.08/10 across 22 appearances.

The 27-year-old has impressively saved 77% of the shots against him and has succeeded with 100% of his successful run-outs per match all while keeping five clean sheets and conceding 21 goals.

These are excellent statistics with the £25k-per-week earner's performances having led the 'keeper to make his senior international debut for Scotland – nearly 29 years after his dad, Bryan, made his final Scotland appearance – against Cyprus in the European Championship qualifier at Hampden.

The 6 foot 5 titan had a solid debut, making two saves in what was a comfortable victory, yet this experience on the international stage could stand him in good stead.

His former Norwich coach Daniel Farke claimed Gunn was at the “perfect” age and with the player not yet 28, he could well be the future Gers number one for the next few seasons.

The summer transfer window will be an exciting time for the Rangers faithful, and if Beale manages to secure the signing of Gunn while moving on McGregor and McLaughlin, it will be very productive indeed.