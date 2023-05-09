Glasgow Rangers are eyeing up a move for defender Auston Trusty this summer as Michael Beale looks to undergo a significant rebuild ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Auston Trusty to Rangers?

According to the Daily Mail, the Ibrox side are keen on signing the Arsenal centre-back this summer as Beale looks to bolster his defence.

Any potential move could cost the club £2m, which is well within the Light Blues' budget, especially with there likely to be a number of departures during the transfer window.

He has yet to play for the Gunners, having only joined last year from MLS outfit Colorado Rapids and was immediately sent out on loan to Birmingham City for the 2022/23 campaign.

Could Rangers sign Auston Trusty?

Beale will be looking at signing another centre-back and a £2m fee suggests it could be a solid investment.

Filip Helander looks increasingly likely to leave the Gers once his contract expires at the end of this term and his injury issues of late proves that now is the right time for him to go.

In his four seasons at Ibrox, the Swede has missed 110 matches due to a variety of injury problems and he hasn’t played for the club in over a year. He did form a formidable partnership with Connor Goldson as the team conceded just 13 Premiership goals during 2020/2021, but a younger, more reliable option is required heading into the future.

Trusty could be the ideal heir for the Swede and his performances for Birmingham this season have been impressive. The 24-year-old featured in 44 Championship matches, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.97, which ranked him as the third-best player in their squad.

The American machine scored four times and grabbed two assists, suggesting he could be a goal threat at set pieces while the defender also won 57% of his total duels along with making 2.3 tackles and four clearances per game as his defensive qualities were evidently on show during his loan spell.

The 6 foot 3 titan was also voted as the Birmingham supporters’ player of the season just last week and he has also been lauded as “incredible” by fellow teammate George Friend recently following his dominating displays in the second tier.

Beale could do a lot worse than make a move for Trusty, and he could well be the perfect Helander heir heading into the new season.