Glasgow Rangers face a crucial summer transfer window if they aim to become the dominant force in Scottish football yet again, with plenty of ins and outs looking likely.

In truth, the exodus has already begun, with Michael Beale not offering Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor, or Filip Helander extended contracts, freeing up a good chunk of the wage budget.

There could be more to go, with Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin also set to be departing the Ibrox side this summer, while Glen Kamara has been recently linked with newly promoted Sheffield United, and it appears as though Beale is displaying a ruthless nature when it comes to moving out the deadwood in order to strengthen.

Another player who should be making an exit at the Light Blues is defender Ben Davies, who hasn’t quite settled since arriving from Liverpool last summer for a fee of £4m.

Does Ben Davies have a future at Rangers?

With Filip Helander leaving the club, Beale has Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Leon King and Davies as his centre-back options, however, with Souttar’s improved performances come the end of the season, averaging a stellar Sofascore rating of 7.45/10 from his final four games, it appears he and Goldson could form the main partnership at the heart of defence.

Davies made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Gers, yet missed chunks at the beginning and the end of the season due to injury issues, averaging a rating of 6.94/10 as per Sofascore.

The £27k-per-week defender ranked 16th in the squad for tackles made, seventh for interceptions per game and 14th for overall rating, suggesting his league performances weren’t exactly up to scratch.

Against Celtic in a decisive league encounter back in April, Davies endured probably his worst performance in a Gers shirt, failing to clear a simple ball in the box which eventually resulted in the Parkhead outfit scoring the second goal of the match, and he was criticised after the game by former Rangers' striker Kenny Miller.

He said: “It’s a wonderful finish. Again he’s alert, alive, ruthless when the chance drops.

“But it’s so poor from Ben Davies. He should be heading that out.”

The club appears to be open to offers for the 27-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window and with the poor season he has had, it might be time for the Gers to cut their losses and move him on ahead of 2023/24.