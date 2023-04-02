When Glasgow Rangers signed emerging Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz last summer, he was naturally looked upon as the ideal heir to Borna Barisic, who isn’t getting any younger.

Fast-forward eight months and the youngster has played just nine times for the Ibrox side after joining for £5m.

Big things were expected of the player but after missing 29 matches due to a hamstring injury, things haven't gone to plan. However, he is back to full fitness now and will be looking to make an impact.

There is no shortage of youngsters waiting in line to take over the left-back slot once Barisic moves on from the club, with the likes of Johnly Yfeko, Alex Kpakpe and Kevin Ciubotaru all playing for the B team and trying to stake a claim alongside Yilmaz.

It might well be none of these players however that best him, with Robbie Fraser, another B team starlet who also captains the team, shining in the Lowland League.

Indeed, he may well have the Turkish full-back looking over his shoulder.

Who is Robbie Fraser?

The 19-year-old will be aiming to secure a new deal at the club with his contract set to expire but judging by his recent form, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Upon signing his last contract in February 2022, Fraser said: “I feel like I’m getting closer to making that next step into the first team, hopefully. I felt that it was the right opportunity to push on.”

He has played 36 matches this season for the B team, scoring twice and registering six assists with his ability to provide an attacking threat comparable to Barisic.

The Croat so often rampages down the left-hand side in order to deliver crosses or passes into the box, while also being a dab hand at set pieces too having registered 55 goal involvements in Scotland.

Indeed, Fraser enjoys the odd free kick too, having scored a “superb” effort – according to Jordan Campbell – during a match last year and this could be an added bonus for Michael Beale.

Fraser has made the Rangers matchday squad on three occasions this term, once each in the Premiership, Champions League and League Cup without emerging from the bench, however, this experience will stand him in good stead for the future.

Showing clear leadership skills having led the B side to second in the Lowland League table with a chance of winning the division, could he have a future in the first-team squad?

Only time will tell, but with a new era underway at Ibrox, he may well have a great chance.