Michael Beale faces an intriguing summer transfer window in charge of Glasgow Rangers, especially if a mass exodus of first-team stars occurs.

All in all, seven members of the Ibrox first team are out of contract at the end of the season and although Beale would love to retain a couple, there are some who have naturally come to the end of their journey at the club and will be released.

This could leave a gaping hole in his team, which will of course need to be filled with new players, whether that is from free agents, loan deals or even spending money on a couple of quality signings ahead of 2023/24.

Another avenue the manager could go down is promoting from within. The academy is producing some top-tier talent of late, with the likes of Alex Lowry, Leon King and Robbie Ure all making their debuts after impressing at youth level and Charlie Lindsay could be the next youngster to make an impression in the first team.

Who is Charlie Lindsay?

The 19-year-old has been at the Light Blues since 2020 and has progressed into the B team with ease and his performances this season suggest that a senior debut shouldn’t be far away.

Across 38 appearances in all competitions, Lindsay has scored 12 goals and registered seven assists from a midfield position, and he has wonderful versatility, being able to operate either as an attacking midfielder or in a slightly deeper role to great effect.

With Ryan Jack one of the players who will see his contract expire at the end of the season, Beale will be looking to potentially replace him if he goes, or if he does remain, secure a long-term heir for the Scot. Lindsay might just be the prime candidate.

Jack is slightly more defensively minded but can control games extremely well from the middle of the pitch and this is a key attribute that the Northern Irishman has in his locker.

Jordan Campbell praised the former Glentoran talent as someone who was capable of “running the show” for Rangers, while also describing his passing ability as “absolutely sublime”.

With Jack holding a pass success rate of 91% this term, the similarities could allow Lindsay to prosper when he makes the breakthrough at senior level.

The youngster is another talented starlet who looks ready to make an appearance for the first team before the end of the current season, particularly with there being nothing to play for and Beale could see how he reacts to playing against senior opposition.

Jack may have a year or two left if he does extend his stay, yet planning ahead for an heir apparent could pay dividends, with Lindsay at the front of the queue.