Michael Beale will be hoping Glasgow Rangers bounce back from their Old Firm defeat last weekend as their underwhelming season continues today at Ibrox.

St Mirren are the visitors and with the Premiership title race pretty much over after the recent defeat to Celtic, its time Beale makes a few changes and unleashes players who are in urgent need of some game time.

Speaking in his pre match press conference, Beale confirmed that there will be six players missing for the St Mirren tie, saying:

"A few missing for the weekend.

"Connor Goldson is still unavailable. Ridvan, Colak, Wright, Jack, and Kent are also unavailable for the weekend.”

This could be a blessing in disguise for the Englishman as he will now be forced to maybe start a few players who otherwise wouldn’t have gotten a look in due to these injuries.

One player who could benefit from the absence of Kent will be that of Fashion Sakala, who has had to make do with appearances off the bench recently due to the form of Todd Cantwell, but he can take full advantage this afternoon.

Will Fashion Sakala start for Rangers against St Mirren?

The Zambian forward has turned a corner under Beale’s reign, having barely featured under Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the first few months of the season.

He has scored six goals and grabbed seven assists since mid-December and even though the majority of these displays came from a spot on the right wing, his finest performance this season was on the left-hand side, tearing apart a Hibernian side who quite simply didn’t know what to do with him.

The 26-year-old received a Sofascore rating of 9.6/10 for that performance which included a goal, two assists, seven key passes and four successful dribble attempts, terrorising the Hibs backline.

There was plenty of praise for the £8.3k-per-week sensation from pundits James McFadden and Steven Thomson following the match, with the former dubbing him a “constant threat” while former Gers striker Thomson stated that he had been “immense” against the Easter Road outfit.

His unpredictability is arguably his greatest strength, confusing defenders as they never know if he will try to take a shot, dribble past them or use his pace to cut inside and tee up a chance for someone else.

Against the Buddies earlier this season, Sakala scored and registered an assist, so could it be time for him to run riot against the Paisley side once again?

Only time will tell.