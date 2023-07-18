With Glasgow Rangers managing to complete the majority of their transfer business early, securing seven signings by mid-July, the onus is now on trimming the squad at Ibrox.

Antonio Colak has already departed, joining Italian side Parma for £2.5m, while Fashion Sakala could be set to follow him, with an unnamed side from Saudi Arabia looking to sign the Zambian forward for a fee of £4m.

Michael Beale doesn’t appear to be stopping there, with another few squad players set to leave in order to bring some funds into the club. Scott Wright is nearing a move to Turkish side Pendikspor, however, it could be Glen Kamara who brings in the biggest transfer fee.

Is Glen Kamara leaving Rangers?

There has been plenty of interest in the Finnish midfielder, with Besiktas eyeing up a swoop for him, while Leeds United also seem to be keen on getting a deal done.

Beale has put a £5m price tag on the player, and he will be hoping a team can come forward and pay this as it would give some more funds to play with during the transfer window.

Having made just 17 starts across all competitions under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Beale last season, he slipped down the pecking order with the signing of Nicolas Raskin during the January window.

Moving on someone who isn’t in future plans is a shrewd move and Beale may already have a long-term heir at the club, with teenager Bailey Rice shining during his time in the academy over the previous year.

Who is Bailey Rice?

The 16-year-old joined Rangers last summer from Motherwell's academy, having rejected their offer of a professional contract and moving to Ibrox for an undisclosed fee.

It has certainly been a move which appears to have paid off, especially with his impressive 2022/23 season for the B team.

Across 21 matches, Rice chipped in with three goal contributions – two goals and an assist – which is decent for a player who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder.

He was playing alongside players aged two and three years older too, proving that his talents could carry him all the way to a regular spot in the first team.

Indeed, he did become a record-breaking sensation against Livingston in February as when he entered the pitch in the dying embers of the 3-0 win, he suddenly became the youngest-ever player to feature in a league match for the Light Blues.

It is surely a sign of things to come, however, Beale won't be putting any undue pressure on the teen starlet, letting him do his talking for the B side and also while representing Scotland across the youth age groups.

He already has accumulated 22 caps for the U17 side, scoring once, and it won't be long before he makes the step-up again to U19 level, with it being a matter of when, not if, before his talent is rewarded.

The future of the defensive midfield position at Ibrox looks safe for the next couple of years, with Rice looking ready to explode onto the scene at the Gers if everything works out.