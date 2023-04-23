Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership duty this afternoon as they look to build upon last weekend’s victory.

St Mirren were put to the sword 5-2 at Ibrox and a trip up north to Aberdeen will prove to be a different task altogether, especially with their current form in recent weeks. The Dons have won their previous six league matches and seem transformed under Barry Robson.

Michael Beale may stick largely with the same line-up that took to the pitch last weekend, and he detailed some injury news during his pre-match press conference, saying: "[Scott] Wright is back in the squad. [Alex] Lowry returns to training tomorrow.

"[Connor] Goldson and [Ryan] Kent will make it next weekend. [Antonio] Colak will be touch and go. Ryan Jack will be out for three/four weeks."

The good news is Goldson and Kent will make the Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final, however, losing Jack for another four weeks is a disappointment, especially as he looked as though he was getting into a solid rhythm under Beale.

The Englishman could look to unleash Glen Kamara instead of John Lundstram against Aberdeen and the Finnish midfielder will be raring to go.

Could Glen Kamara start for Rangers against Aberdeen?

Kamara has played 16 times since Beale arrived last November, having previously been frozen out domestically under Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the first half of the season, and although he has faced competition from new signing Nicolas Raskin, Jack’s injury could see the player deployed from the start.

John Lundstram has been the one to benefit of late next to either Jack or Raskin. However, he hasn’t been outstanding recently, failing to average over a 7/10 rating on Sofascore for his previous five matches.

The £21k-per-week star could give Beale a headache by impressing against Aberdeen. He has shone glimpses of his quality since the turn of the year, none more so than a tie against Hearts in February as he received a rating of 7.5/10 via Sofascore while controlling the ball from the middle of the pitch, taking 71 touches and completing 92% of his passes.

The 27-year-old also made four tackles and won 80% of his duels during that encounter, and performances like this show that when he is on form, there is arguably nobody better at stifling the opposition and controlling the match.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard once dubbed the midfielder as a “monster”, and if given a chance today, he could repay Beale’s faith.