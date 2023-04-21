Glasgow Rangers boss Michael Beale will now surely have one eye on the summer transfer window as he looks to build a side which could win the Scottish Premiership next season.

With the Scottish Cup the only realistic chance for silverware this season, it has been a poor campaign for the Gers, domestically and on the continent as they failed to build upon their sensational run to the Europa League final last term by losing all six of their Champions League group stage fixtures.

The Englishman inherited a team from Giovanni van Bronckhorst that clearly wasn’t fit for the Champions League and with players such as Ryan Kent, Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos, and Allan McGregor out of contract, it represents an ideal opportunity for him to build his own team which could fit in with his tactical ideologies.

He could free up some wages by letting those players leave for nothing, however income will need to be generated from somewhere and Beale should seriously consider selling Ianis Hagi this summer, especially with the recent news that there is interest in the player.

Could Ianis Hagi leave Rangers this summer?

Before the midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in January 2022, this question would be redundant as he was one of the most talented players at the Ibrox side.

During the title winning 2020/2021 campaign, Hagi was in fine form, registering 18 goal contributions and creating six big chances proving he was a key attacking influence in the side, however since his injury, he has struggled to gain minutes of late.

He has played only 101 minutes of competitive football this term and with Celta Vigo showing interest in the Romanian, Beale could potentially move him on in order to generate funds for other transfers.

Spanish outlet El Des Marque claim that the La Liga side could sign Hagi for €3.5m (£3m) which is the same price that the club paid for him in 2020 following his loan spell and this could be decent business for the club.

Once dubbed an “absolute dream to work with” by former manager Steven Gerrard, there is no doubting his talent and the fact he has bounced back from his serious injury speaks volumes to how dedicated and professional he is.

Yet with Todd Cantwell sparkling in an attacking midfield position and the club clearly looking at trying to retain Malik Tillman on a permanent basis, there could be no space for Hagi in the starting XI going forwards.

Beale should look to cash in on the £21k-per-week maestro when he is about to reach his peak and he could well demand a fee north of the £3m that has been quoted recently.