Glasgow Rangers' opening nine matches of the 2023/24 campaign promised so much, yet Michael Beale has managed to secure just four victories from these games.

The international break arrived at precisely the right time and hopefully the players will realise that staying in second gear won't be enough to claim domestic prizes this term.

Having signed nine players during the summer, initial signs aren’t promising that the vast majority of them will make a difference in the quest for success this season.

Jack Butland is perhaps the only one who can receive pass marks and Beale missed out on a variety of players which could potentially have bolstered his squad, such as Harry Souttar and Luis Palma.

The 43-year-old also recently submitted his Europa League squad for the group stages and two new signings miss out, Kieran Dowell and Leon Balogun, as just 22 players were chosen.

A lack of homegrown players is clearly an issue and this could have been solved had the Light Blues managed to keep hold of a player who is now currently shining on the continent; Lewis Ferguson.

Did Rangers release Lewis Ferguson?

Ferguson, the son of former Gers star Derek and nephew of Barry, was a part of the youth setup at the club between 2009 and 2013, before leaving to join Hamilton Academical that very same year, and it now looks like a major mistake.

With a father and uncle who had starred for the Glasgow side across two different eras, it was evident that Ferguson knew the standards expected, but obviously, the club didn’t share the same vision.

What happened to Lewis Ferguson?

After just one campaign in the Hamilton first team, Ferguson moved to the North East and joined Aberdeen in the summer of 2018 having initially signed a pre-contract agreement in May.

Dons boss Derek McInnes praised the teenager, saying: “Lewis is a promising young player who I look forward to working with and developing here at Pittodrie.”

He exploded into life during his maiden season in Aberdeen, going on to make 45 appearances in all competitions while registering 16 goal contributions – eight goals and eight assists – which included scoring the winner at Hampden against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final along with a goal against Premier League side Burnley in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

His potential seemed limitless and over the following two seasons he continued to be a mainstay in the heart of the Dons midfield while regularly chipping in with goals and assists, showcasing his attacking abilities.

Writer Stefan Bienkowski hailed the midfielder and his abilities during the 2020/21 season, saying: “Big fan of Lewis Ferguson just deciding he’s going to boss every game, every week this season.”

During the 2021/22 season, Ferguson enjoyed his most productive season to date. Over 36 league matches, he netted 11 times, took 3.4 shots per game, averaged 0.8 key passes per game and won a staggering 8.1 total duels each match, demonstrating how effective he was over a wide range of metrics.

Indeed, these figures would see him rank first, first and 12th across the squad and with these performances, interest was slowly building with regard to him moving away from Aberdeen.

Where is Lewis Ferguson now?

Prior to this wonderful season, Rangers were linked with a move for their former academy gem, yet it failed to materialise and just a year later, the midfielder was heading to Italy, as Serie A side Bologna secured his services for a fee of just £3m.

Former Hamilton owner Ronnie MacDonald believed that the Gers should have gone all out to get the 24-year-old, saying: “He was their (Aberdeen's) midfield enforcer when he’d just turned 19 years of age. If there was a hole in their team, he was the one they’d look for to fill it. But he’s a terrific lad with a great attitude and he’d have done it without questioning it. As a person and a player, Lewis is a diamond.

“He’s captaincy material and, when I look at him, he looks like a Rangers player and captain-type to me. Considering his family background, I can’t understand why there hasn’t been interest from them in him. But if he’s going to go to Italy, the best of luck to him."

His spell on the continent has been an extraordinary success for the young Scot. During the 5 foot 11 midfielder's debut season, the former Aberdeen star notched seven goals in 32 league matches for the Serie A side, including a goal against eventual champions Napoli as he took to Italian football with ease, following in the footsteps of former Scots who played in the country such as Denis Law and Graeme Souness.

Journalist Kenny Millar lauded him for his display against Inter Milan back in February, saying: “Class to see Lewis Ferguson more than hold his own as Bologna beat Inter Milan.

“Clear how highly thought of he is over here when you speak to staff and supporters.”

He has even been linked with European giants Juventus and AC Milan recently, proving that his move to Italy has worked wonders for his development.

How much is Lewis Ferguson worth now?

Having left the Gers for nothing a decade ago, the Scot now finds himself valued at €20m (£17m) according to the CIES Football Observatory and there is no doubt that this value will continue to rise with every positive display.

Rangers must be kicking themselves now having missed out on the midfielder and indeed let him go all those years ago. They could’ve signed him for £3m just a year ago, yet, if the club had more faith, he may not have left for anything way back in 2013.

With the need for more homegrown talent in the squad, especially for European football, it makes the decision much worse and hopefully, Beale will keep this in mind when keeping tabs on young talent which emerges through the academy.

Ferguson has been a beacon of light for Scottish football on the continent, and it is no secret that moving to Italy has helped progress his game massively, playing against far better players than if he remained in Scotland.

Hopefully, this is a wake-up call to the club and that this mistake will be avoided in the future.