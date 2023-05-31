The 2022/23 campaign is officially over for Glasgow Rangers after they ended their season with a 3-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Michael Beale's side finished second in the top flight and failed to win either of the domestic cup competitions, as well as being knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League.

It was a disappointing, trophy-less, year for the Light Blues and the head coach must now make significant changes to the squad in the summer transfer window in order to put things right next term.

Whilst that includes making new signings, on top of the arrival of Kieran Dowell on a free transfer from Norwich City, it also means that some players will need to be ditched.

One current Rangers liability who must never play for the club again is winger Scott Wright and Beale must sanction a summer exit for the Scotsman.

In February, it was reported that the club knocked back offers for the attacker in January and that they were braced for more enquiries in the summer, which suggests that there is enough interest in the 25-year-old's services to move him on in the coming weeks.

How did Scott Wright perform this season?

The former Aberdeen dynamo struggled badly for the Light Blues in the Premiership and did not do anywhere near enough to suggest that he should be part of the team next season.

Wright averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.63 - 30th out of 31 players in the squad - across 23 appearances in the division and contributed with zero goals and one assist. He created 0.3 chances per game - the 21st-most per match in the team - and lost 53% of his duels and this suggests that the dud offered little on or off the ball.

Earlier this year, ex-Gers man Alan Hutton told Football Insider that there is a question mark over the forward's head and stated: "I think he needs to do more. He has got the ability but he needs to do it on a consistent basis."

The £5.6k-per-week dud's aforementioned statistics back up Hutton's claim as Wright did not do enough to prove to Beale that he has a long-term future at Ibrox.

Wright, who did not score a single goal and assisted two in 34 appearances in all competitions, is a winger who does not provide goals or assists on even a semi-regular basis.

Therefore, his time should be up in Glasgow as the attacker does not offer enough quality in the final third to be a useful member of the squad heading into 2023/24 and Beale must ditch him from the club this summer and use the window to find an adequate replacement who can make an impact at the top end of the pitch.