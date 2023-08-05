Glasgow Rangers have enjoyed their busiest transfer window in years, with Michael Beale adding no fewer than nine fresh faces to a squad which badly needed to be rejuvenated.

The Gers kick off their 2023/24 Premiership campaign this afternoon against Kilmarnock and although it could take a while for all the new arrivals to gel, the squad looks in wonderful shape.

The Light Blues have missed out on a few players who were previously linked with the club during the start of the transfer window however, with Jonathan Panzo being a target who won’t be arriving in Glasgow this summer.

Did Rangers miss out on Jonathan Panzo?

Beale first became interested in the Nottingham Forest defender way back in March, with The Daily Record reporting that the Gers had scouted the player during his loan spell with Coventry City.

The club still appeared to be interested up until the middle of July, yet it was going to cost Rangers around £2.5m in order to lure him North of the border.

Journalist Darren Witcoop provided a recent update on the Panzo situation, tweeting:

“Jonathan Panzo expected to leave Nottingham Forest with a loan move to Glasgow Rangers appearing to have collapsed. Interest in Europe but the defender also high up on the list for Cardiff, West Brom, Coventry in the Championship.”

Beale might well need to delve back into the market and look for another defender amid this news, or could he perhaps give a chance to a youngster from the B team instead? As Johnly Yfeko managed to gain some minutes during pre-season.

Who is Johnly Yfeko?

The youngster joined Rangers in January 2022 and signed a new two-year contract after only a few months at Ibrox, clearly suggesting he had massive potential.

The defender made 14 appearances for the B side last season, while even making the senior matchday squad on three occasions during the campaign.

Although mainly a left-back, he is more than adequate at centre-back, and this versatility could be a major bonus to Beale ahead of the new season, showing shades of former Gers starlet Calvin Bassey, who moved from the left side of the defence to centre-back during his second season at Ibrox, before earning a big money move to Ajax.

It may be premature to be discussing the youngster as a viable option in the starting XI, yet Beale gave him some minutes during pre-season, and he was impressed with the 20-year-old, saying:

“Big Johnly Yfeko again is becoming the big surprise of pre-season, making everybody smile.”

High praise indeed from the manager and the onus is now on the player to use this as a confidence booster ahead of the new season.

The 6 foot 3 sensation is still raw and inexperienced, yet having secured minutes during all four of the summer friendlies certainly suggests that Beale has big plans for the youngster.

With a hectic schedule between now and Christmas a certainty due to European commitments, the squad will need to be rotated often and this could mean Yfeko will earn a few cameos further down the line.

Missing out on Panzo is a blow for the club, but in Yfeko, the Gers have a potential alternative.