This summer will see seismic change at Glasgow Rangers as they aim to put their troubles behind them and usher in a new era under Michael Beale, with the manager looking ahead to his first full season in charge.

Positives were few and far between during 2022/23, with failure to win any silverware and suffering a horrendous Champions League group stage campaign bringing the club down from the high of reaching a historic Europa League final at the end of the previous term.

Although the Gers ended up scoring 115 goals in all competitions, they were let down by the fact they shipped 70 goals throughout the campaign, with Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin conceding 51 and 18 goals between them.

The 41-year-old has now departed Ibrox, however, McLaughlin still has a contract until 2024, and Beale must move him on this summer in order to free up more of the wage budget and also bring in a small fee for the ‘keeper, especially due to his underwhelming performances.

Will Jon McLaughlin leave Rangers this summer?

Robby McCrorie played four matches towards the end of last season, conceding just one goal from four games, and he should play a more prominent role in 2023/24.

Beale has also secured the signing of Jack Butland on a free transfer and those two should battle it out for the number one spot, suggesting that the 35-year-old will be surplus to requirements.

The former Sunderland shot-stopper has tended to play second fiddle to McGregor during his three years at the Light Blues, however, he was given the nod to begin the 2022/23 campaign as number one.

Throughout August and September, he played ten matches and conceded 15 goals, with his displays against Celtic and Ajax within a matter of four days drawing criticism. Indeed, Jordan Campbell described his showing in the woeful 4-0 defeat to their Old Firm rivals as “a poor performance” and after conceding another four goals against the Dutch giants, he played just five more games.

The £6.1k-per-week liability was a solid enough backup option during his initial two years at the Gers, yet those inexcusable displays against Celtic and Ajax arguably stunted any momentum Giovanni van Bronckhorst had going, and it’s evident he should never pull on a Rangers shirt again.

The next few weeks will be crucial in terms of attracting interest as his time is now up at the club, especially now with Butland and McCrorie ahead of him in the pecking order.