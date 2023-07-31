Highlights Jose Cifuentes is set to join Glasgow Rangers, as everything is agreed and in place for the transfer to happen immediately.

Cifuentes had a productive season in MLS, showing both attacking and defensive qualities in the midfield.

Rangers youngster Cole McKinnon impressed on loan at Partick Thistle, showcasing his goal-scoring ability and adding a reliable threat from midfield.

Glasgow Rangers have recently completed their eighth summer signing of the transfer window, managing to lure striker Danilo from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Could signing number nine be just around the corner however? As Michael Beale is looking to further bolster his first team squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premiership campaign.

Are Rangers close to signing Jose Cifuentes?

Fan media outlet Four Lads Had a Dream offered an update on the player, tweeting: “Jose Cifuentes will arrive in Glasgow this midweek, as per multiple previous reports.

“Everything is agreed and in place to join immediately.

“It’s been a long protracted deal but management are excited about this.”

It appears as though signing number nine is basically a done deal and with the Champions League qualifiers just around the corner, it could be a wise move for Beale to bring in the Ecuadorian this summer as supposed to January 2024, when his Los Angeles FC contract expires.

How good is Jose Cifuentes?

The midfielder enjoyed a productive 2022 MLS season for LAFC, ranking second in the squad for big chances created (11), while also ranking third for successful dribbles (1.5) and tackles (1.8) per game, suggesting that he could offer both attacking and defensive qualities to the Rangers midfield.

With Glen Kamara looking likely to leave this summer and Ryan Jack out of contract at the end of the season, Cifuentes could form a solid partnership with Nicolas Raskin in the heart of the midfield.

Could Beale perhaps have a dream future partner for the talented 24-year-old however? As Cole McKinnon shone for Partick Thistle whilst on loan last term.

Who is Cole McKinnon?

The 20-year-old has already made his senior debut for the Ibrox side, featuring against Hearts on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, even managing to score a goal, giving the supporters a glimpse of his vast talents.

Following that impressive cameo, he joined Partick on a season long loan deal and journalist Jordan Campbell praised him, saying: “Understand Rangers midfielder Cole McKinnon, who signed a new three-year deal yesterday, is expected to join Partick Thistle on loan.

“The 19-year-old is highly rated at Ibrox and scored in the final league game of last season. Goes box-to-box and has a knack of getting a goal.”

The youngster certainly took his chance during his stint in the Championship, featuring 31 times across all competitions and even registering six goal contributions – three goals and three assists – which is a solid return from the centre of midfield.

McKinnon looks like he could add a reliable goal threat from the midfield and would compliment Cifutenes well, who has displayed a tenacious nature during his spell at LAFC and enjoys winning the physical battles in the middle of the pitch.

The Gers prodigy has also been capped for the Scotland U21 side, making two appearances and the future is clearly bright for him, at both club and national level.

Another loan spell, this time at a club in the Premiership, would certainly stand him in good stead should he aim to challenge for a spot next to Cifuentes in the Gers midfield in the years to come.